Conor Benn insists he is a “clean athlete” and believes Saturday’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr will still go ahead.It was revealed on Wednesday that an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” had shown up in one of Benn’s recent tests by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).The British Boxing Board of Control then said the scheduled bout at the O2 Arena was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”, but Benn feels it can go ahead given he has passed all his tests with the UK Anti-Doping Agency, which is in charge of doping...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO