Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder, without a win since 2019, looks like a cruiserweight
Deontay Wilder is closing in on a return to action and looks far sleeker for his October 15 clash with Robert Helenius. Several images of Wilder in gym bred comments that the former WBC heavyweight champion is dropping too much weight for the tall Finn. Deontay Wilder looks like a...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury team chased Matchroom for AJ fight, never heard back
Frank Warren’s son George says he’s done everything in his power to secure Anthony Josuha as the next opponent for Tyson Fury. George spoke to talkSPORT’s White & Jordan to explain his side on why the Battle of Britain fell apart despite three weeks of back-and-forth conversations.
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is OFF: Both sides say talks over British superfight have come to a halt with George Warren believing Matchroom 'downed tools' in light of the Gypsy King's deadlines, but Eddie Hearn says 'a lot of games were being played'
Tyson Fury's chief negotiator for the proposed Battle of Britain bout with Anthony Joshua has said he 'can't see a way the fight will take place on December 3'. George Warren's comments come shortly after AJ's promoter Eddie Hearn stated the highly-anticipated bout was officially off the cards. Warren has...
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard fighters ready to go ahead of O2 bill
Wasserman stars are ready to shine during the undercard when ‘Born Rivals’ Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn clash on a sold-out night of historic boxing at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank Jr vs Benn US fallout stings, alternative sanction ruled out
Eubank Jr vs Benn remains on as of Thursday, as the press conference got pushed back three hours to accommodate a focus on sanctioning. Promoter Eddie Hearn has since ended speculation that a commission, like the one in Luxembourg used for David Haye vs Derek Chisora, could feature at the O2 Arena.
worldboxingnews.net
Alexis Rocha named in Diaz vs Zepeda co-main event
One of the welterweight division’s fastest growing superstars from Santa Ana, California, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring as the co-feature to Saturday, Oct. 29’s 12-round main event match between former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated lightweight division ace William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs).
worldboxingnews.net
Who snitched, detonated an eleven-day-old Conor Benn drug test?
Conor Benn tested positive for a banned substance eleven days before the results got leaked to a UK newspaper. The question is, who’s the snitch?. Without the whistleblower, the event would have passed off without a hitch and only had four days remaining when the test was detonated to the public.
Boxing Scene
Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo Added To Estrada-Chocolatito Card
The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, live worldwide on DAZN – and Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that Julio Cesar Martinez will meet McWilliams Arroyo for his WBC World Super-Flyweight title as the co-main event on a blockbuster night of action in Arizona.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Eubank Jr was always going to have ‘psychological edge’ over Conor Benn, says Johnny Nelson
Johnny Nelson has said “a Eubank can always get the psychological edge over a Benn”, ahead of Chris Eubank Jr’s catchweight fight against Conor Benn this weekend.Eubank Jr and Benn are due to square off at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (8 October), nearly 30 years after their fathers clashed for the second and final time.LATEST: Eubank Jr vs Benn in doubt after latter returns ‘adverse’ drug test resultAnalysing the mentalities of Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, former cruiserweight champion Nelson said: “Benn wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s like his dad, he is his father’s son....
worldboxingnews.net
Doubts as BBBofC prohibits Eubank Jr vs Benn despite statement
The British Boxing Board of Control has put the brakes on Eubank Jr vs Benn taking place with a prohibition warning to organizers. Earlier, promoters had stated Eubank Jr. vs Benn will go ahead as planned while a failed drug test in the build-up goes through the B sample process.
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated Sonny Conto returns at 2300 Arena on Oct 29
On Saturday night, October 29th, undefeated heavyweight Sonny Conto (10-0, 8 KOs) fights just a few miles from his home in South Philadelphia when he takes on an opponent to be named in the six-round main event in the headlining bout of a Joe Hand Promotions card at the 2300 Arena.
Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead
Conor Benn insists he is a “clean athlete” and believes Saturday’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr will still go ahead.It was revealed on Wednesday that an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” had shown up in one of Benn’s recent tests by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).The British Boxing Board of Control then said the scheduled bout at the O2 Arena was “prohibited” and “not in the interests of boxing”, but Benn feels it can go ahead given he has passed all his tests with the UK Anti-Doping Agency, which is in charge of doping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua saw Fury vs Chisora 3 contract – it didn’t help
Anthony Joshua laid eyes on a contract for Tyson Fury to face his fighter in fellow Brit Derek Chisora. It didn’t help their negotiations. Promoter Eddie Hearn admitted AJ saw a Fury vs Chisora deal on the table despite the pair agreeing to terms. Days later and Fury vs...
worldboxingnews.net
Estrada vs Gonzalez III, Martinez vs Arroyo II on DAZN Dec 3rd
The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, live worldwide on DAZN. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that Julio Cesar Martinez will meet McWilliams Arroyo for his...
Boxing Scene
Arum Remains Optimistic Tyson Fury Will Face Oleksandr Usyk in Early 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, remains optimistic that his boxer will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the early months of 2023. Fury's handlers were recently in talks for a year-end clash with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua...
worldboxingnews.net
Fans drag up Dillian Whyte B sample as Tony Bellew faces probe
UK fans remain shell-shocked at the events surrounding Conor Benn, but that didn’t stop the old Dillian Whyte story from being dragged up. Whyte’s case is another high-profile one involving UKAD, the same jurisdiction promoter Eddie Hearn hopes will clear Benn to fight on October 8. Following victories...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conor Benn returns ‘adverse’ drug test result but Chris Eubank Jr fight set to go ahead
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is set to go ahead on Saturday (8 October) despite the latter returning an ‘adverse’ drug test result.On Wednesday (5 October), a joint-statement from promotions Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman declared that Benn, 26, had tested positive for ‘trace amounts of a fertility drug’, which was confirmed to be clomifene.The statement added, however, that Benn and Eubank Jr, 33, ‘wish to proceed’ with Saturday’s catchweight main event at London’s O2 Arena, although the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has said the fight is ‘prohibited’.“We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test...
worldboxingnews.net
Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin on Oct 22 in Mexico City
Mauricio Lara makes his return to action against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday October 22, live worldwide on DAZN. Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a trademark show of heavy artillery in March when he landed the 17th KO of his career against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego, and ‘Bronco’ is circling the World champions at Featherweight following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021.
Comments / 0