Dr. June: College doesn’t interest me, but my mom won’t pay for me to go to tech school instead

Dear Dr. June: College does not interest me. My mom doesn’t get it and thinks that’s the way to have a successful career. I told her I could be a gamer or something in repairs that would make just as much money. She doesn’t want to pay for tech school. I can’t afford it on my restaurant salary but really want to get a technical degree or something like that.
Got a HS Diploma or Work Experience? Earn up to $34/Hour at CVS Health

CVS Health, a health solutions company, is hiring a care management associate. You may work from home full time from anywhere in the United States. Your working hours will be four shifts each week during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in your time zone. You will do one late shift from 12:30 to 9 p.m. EST each week and a rotating Friday late shift every quarter. The pay ranges from $18.30 to $33.65 per hour.
