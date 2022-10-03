ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Daniels, Jesse Williams to Speak at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast

Variety has announced the lineup for its annual Business of Broadway breakfast presented by City National Bank in New York on Oct. 17. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will join the event for a keynote conversation about their collaboration on the revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” currently playing on Broadway.
tvinsider.com

Apple TV+ Release ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

A new trailer for the second season of Apple TV+‘s original series The Problem With Jon Stewart has debuted, set to tackle topics about gender, elections, taxes, and globalization, among other hot-button issues. “Welcome back to Season 2 of The Problem,” Stewart exclaims before joking, “this is the new...
tvinsider.com

Jacob Batalon Says ‘Reginald the Vampire’ Isn’t Your Usual Brooding Bloodsucker

Reginald the Vampire is Syfy‘s latest series focused on the nocturnal creature that goes bump in the night, but actor Jacob Batalon promises the titular character is different from the rest. Based on the Fat Vampire novels by Johnny B Truant, the series delves into the deeper aspects of Reginald beyond his newfound need to suck blood, some of which the actor relates to on a personal level.
tvinsider.com

Hugh Laurie on Working With ‘Almost Too Funny’ Josh Gad in ‘Avenue 5’ Season 2

You may have experienced a nightmare travel delay in the last year, but rest assured, you had it better than the passengers on HBO’s Avenue 5. The astronomically funny social satire from Veep creator Armando Iannucci is set 40 years in the future, when 5,000 people have embarked on an eight-week round-trip luxury cruise to Saturn on the spaceship Avenue 5.
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
E! News

Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Dead’ Tired, ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ & a Changing CW

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Deadline

‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
tvinsider.com

‘FBI’s Lost Episode, Harriet Tubman’s Legacy, A Love Story to ‘Cherish,’ CW Finales

FBI reschedules last season’s finale episode that was shelved out of sensitivity to the Uvalde school-shooting tragedy. PBS profiles runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman. OWN begins a second season of its romantic anthology Cherish the Day. The CW bids adieu to two of its international imports. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
tvinsider.com

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Chris Perfetti on Delving Into Jacob’s Backstory

We all have a past — and in Wednesday’s installment of the A+ comedy Abbott Elementary (which won two Emmy awards last month), we find out what makes easily rattled history teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) tick when a group called “The Story Samurais” arrives. Brought in to entertain the Philadelphia school’s student body, the Samurais are a traveling troupe that improvises plays based on the kids’ ideas. They also hold a special place in Jacob’s heart, since it’s revealed early in the episode that he is, as Perfetti explains, “a revered alum.”
tvinsider.com

‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ Lyle Lovett & Darius Rucker as Guest Stars

Country music royalty is headed to Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Singers Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett will guest star in an upcoming episode of the ABC series, which also features Reba McEntire. Rucker will portray a character named Possum, who, according to the release is “a hired gun who works...
tvinsider.com

Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson Cast in ‘Dune’ Prequel at HBO Max

HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has found its lead stars, as Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) have been cast in the highly anticipated sci-fi drama. According to Variety, Watson and Henderson will play sisters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, who have risen...
