Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Daniels, Jesse Williams to Speak at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast
Variety has announced the lineup for its annual Business of Broadway breakfast presented by City National Bank in New York on Oct. 17. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will join the event for a keynote conversation about their collaboration on the revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” currently playing on Broadway.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
tvinsider.com
Apple TV+ Release ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
A new trailer for the second season of Apple TV+‘s original series The Problem With Jon Stewart has debuted, set to tackle topics about gender, elections, taxes, and globalization, among other hot-button issues. “Welcome back to Season 2 of The Problem,” Stewart exclaims before joking, “this is the new...
tvinsider.com
Jacob Batalon Says ‘Reginald the Vampire’ Isn’t Your Usual Brooding Bloodsucker
Reginald the Vampire is Syfy‘s latest series focused on the nocturnal creature that goes bump in the night, but actor Jacob Batalon promises the titular character is different from the rest. Based on the Fat Vampire novels by Johnny B Truant, the series delves into the deeper aspects of Reginald beyond his newfound need to suck blood, some of which the actor relates to on a personal level.
tvinsider.com
Hugh Laurie on Working With ‘Almost Too Funny’ Josh Gad in ‘Avenue 5’ Season 2
You may have experienced a nightmare travel delay in the last year, but rest assured, you had it better than the passengers on HBO’s Avenue 5. The astronomically funny social satire from Veep creator Armando Iannucci is set 40 years in the future, when 5,000 people have embarked on an eight-week round-trip luxury cruise to Saturn on the spaceship Avenue 5.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
Complex
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Divorcing After 14 Years, Actress Says She’s ‘Grateful for All the Happy Times’
After 14 years of marriage, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are calling it quits. Mowry, 44, filed for divorce from Hardrict, 42, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports. The Sister, Sister actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the news with her followers.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta says he had to learn how to swim to play underwater king Namor
The upcoming movie will be Huerta's first appearance as royal mutant Namor. He told Entertainment Weekly that he was asked if he could swim.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer offers glimpse of new Black Panther
We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther.
‘Scooby-Doo!’s Velma Confirmed As LGBTQ In New Halloween-Themed HBO Max Movie
The long-circulating rumor is true: HBO Max’s new movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! acknowledges that the franchise’s Velma is LGBTQ. In a scene from the toon pic, the brainy, bespectacled Mystery Inc. character is visibly smitten with a female foil. “I always thought it was a strange coincidence...
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: ‘Dead’ Tired, ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ & a Changing CW
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
tvinsider.com
‘Moonlighting’ Creator Reveals He’s Trying to Bring All 5 Seasons to Streaming
For everyone eagerly awaiting the news that Moonlighting has found a new streaming home, don’t break out that saxophone solo just yet because Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed in a series of tweets that it’s not time to celebrate quite yet. In the first tweet, he writes, “Can’t...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
tvinsider.com
‘FBI’s Lost Episode, Harriet Tubman’s Legacy, A Love Story to ‘Cherish,’ CW Finales
FBI reschedules last season’s finale episode that was shelved out of sensitivity to the Uvalde school-shooting tragedy. PBS profiles runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman. OWN begins a second season of its romantic anthology Cherish the Day. The CW bids adieu to two of its international imports. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
tvinsider.com
Will Trevor Noah’s Replacement Be a Current ‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent?
Trevor Noah announced his departure from Comedy Central‘s The Daily Show on September 29 after hosting the show for seven years, but there’s yet to be an announcement about his replacement host. It’s unclear when Noah’s final episodes will air, but The Hollywood Reporter sources say those conversations...
Ice Cube Says Warner Brothers Rejected Two New ‘Friday’ Scripts
Ice Cube has revealed details of two rejected scripts for a fourth Friday film. He shared the information as a guest on a live taping of Drink Champs, hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, during LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells weekend back in August. “I’m trying to get...
tvinsider.com
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Chris Perfetti on Delving Into Jacob’s Backstory
We all have a past — and in Wednesday’s installment of the A+ comedy Abbott Elementary (which won two Emmy awards last month), we find out what makes easily rattled history teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) tick when a group called “The Story Samurais” arrives. Brought in to entertain the Philadelphia school’s student body, the Samurais are a traveling troupe that improvises plays based on the kids’ ideas. They also hold a special place in Jacob’s heart, since it’s revealed early in the episode that he is, as Perfetti explains, “a revered alum.”
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ Lyle Lovett & Darius Rucker as Guest Stars
Country music royalty is headed to Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Singers Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett will guest star in an upcoming episode of the ABC series, which also features Reba McEntire. Rucker will portray a character named Possum, who, according to the release is “a hired gun who works...
tvinsider.com
Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson Cast in ‘Dune’ Prequel at HBO Max
HBO Max‘s upcoming Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has found its lead stars, as Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) have been cast in the highly anticipated sci-fi drama. According to Variety, Watson and Henderson will play sisters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, who have risen...
