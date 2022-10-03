So what about the idiots that don’t abide by the signs say “Lane closed ahead” and they speed up and pass several vehicles to pull ahead of everyone and think people are suppose to let them in! To me this causes more accidents than anything. Do something about those bafoons once. This has been a real issue for years!
I have found that the zipper system does work in michigan, with Michigan construction zones allowing plenty of time for travelers to get into the “correct” lane to minimize effects in traffic flow. What usually bottle necks the situation is when certain drivers think they are “special” and wait til the last minute to merge into the correct lane. When drivers decide to teach them a lesson, and let them sit whit their blinker on while they speed past, we get articles like this. Then there is the situation when traffic is clearly at a stand still, and a person who thinks they are “special” will illegally pass on the right or left shoulder of the road to “get ahead” - - expecting those who have waited patiently, to let them in (as shown in the first picture of the Jeep blocking the shoulder) at the last minute.
This doesn't work in Michigan. in other states like California where traffic is congested, all lanes are expected to be used at all times, and the zipper works there.Here in Michigan there are signs everywhere saying keep right only, only use the left lane to pass. So miraculously during construction people are now supposed to use the left lane? Is anything stop with the traffic laws saying keep right, just have ordinances that slower traffic must keep right. We should be using all lanes here.
Comments / 21