Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
makeuseof.com
Share Videos Easily With This TikTok Downloader
TikTok is a short-form video-sharing platform that has become one of the most successful and fastest-growing social media platforms today. With hundreds of millions taking to TikTok, there is no shortage of videos to match any taste. While TikTok does a great job of making it simple to download and...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Flatpak App Permissions on Linux With Flatseal
Flatpak is a universal packaging system that facilitates software installation on Linux. It's stable, forward-compatible, and bundles dependencies with the program itself, so you don't have to install them separately. Another advantage of Flatpak is that all Flatpak programs run inside a sandbox for improved system security. However, this also...
makeuseof.com
Is the Taskbar Not Auto-Hiding on Windows? Try These Fixes
Windows gives you the option to hide the taskbar automatically when you’re not using it. This not only frees up screen space but also gives your desktop a minimalist appearance. The problem arises when the Windows taskbar fails to hide automatically. If you’ve been bugged by a similar issue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Hackers Exploit Beeple Discord Server to Drain Wallets
The Beeple Discord server has been compromised by hackers looking to drain wallets via infected URLs. On October 3rd, 2022, popular NFT artist Beeple tweeted a warning to his 700,000 followers about a dangerous Discord scam affecting members of the Beeple server. The artist stated that the URLs leading to the Beeple server were compromised so that users were redirected to a fraudulent page capable of draining wallets.
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
technewstoday.com
How to Scan QR Code on Phone Screen
The QR (Quick Response) code has simplified our life in many ways. It’s a simple technology that has gone mainstream and has become a vital tool for a fast and convenient way to perform specific tasks. If you have noticed, it’s found almost everywhere around us. You can use it to share Wi-Fi, make a payment, open specific websites, etc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC Magazine
Facebook Introduces New Feed Customization Tools
Facebook is rolling out new ways to customize your Feed. The social network this week introduced the option to see more or less of its recommendations, as well as content from people and communities you follow. Appearing "periodically" in users' Feeds, folks will soon be able to tap the three-dot...
makeuseof.com
Convert iOS HEIC Images to JPG in an Instant
There are plenty of image formats in the digital world, and they all offer their own benefits. JPGs are widely compatible with services and software, provide easy compression, and can be created by most image editing software. HEIC, on the other hand, creates tiny files with excellent image quality but is only compatible with Apple devices.
makeuseof.com
How to Create and Edit Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs is a versatile platform that offers a wide range of features for users, where inserting tables is just one of the many things you can execute on Google Docs. Thanks to the tables feature, Google Docs is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to analyze, create well-designed documents, or perform data visualizations. Here, in this guide, you'll find how to create and edit tables in Google Docs so that you can keep your data organized and easy to read. Let’s find out how!
makeuseof.com
With AccuRIG, Everyone Can Rig
AccuRIG is a free software application that takes the 3D character auto rigging experience to the next level. Aiming to reduce production effort, AccuRIG is designed for fast and accurate character rigging, allowing users to automatically turn static 3D figures into animatable characters in five simple steps, making them ready as FBX files for export to all popular applications including Blender, iClone, Omniverse, Maya, 3ds Max, MotionBuilder, and Cinema 4D, along with cutting-edge game engines like Unreal Engine and Unity.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable or Remove Hyper-V in Windows 11
Hyper-V comes pre-installed on Windows 11 computers. While the virtualization tool is not available out of the box on the Home edition of the OS, you can install it with a batch script. Unfortunately, Hyper-V can conflict with third-party apps on your PC. As a result, you may encounter the...
makeuseof.com
How to Calibrate Your 3D Printer Accurately
The accuracy of a 3D printer is paramount to the success of your 3D prints. It determines how well it can lay down layers, especially the first layer. Several factors can affect a 3D printer's accuracy; calibration is one of them. What Is Calibration in 3D Printing and Its Benefits?
makeuseof.com
New "RatMilad" Android Malware Can Steal Data and Spy on Victims
A new strain of Android malware, known as "RatMilad", is being used in the Middle East to steal data and spy on victims via malicious apps. New Android Malware Is Being Used in the Middle East. "RatMilad", a new type of Android malware, is now being used within the Middle...
makeuseof.com
CleanMyMac X: Can It Help Optimize Your Mac?
Macs are typically effective and dependable machines you can use efficiently for many years. But just like every other piece of technology, sometimes they may get clogged with unnecessary (maybe even harmful) files, programs, and processes. If you're looking for a way to make your Mac as efficient as you...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Throwaway Account on Reddit
Hundreds of millions of people use Reddit monthly to post and share content. Some of them choose to use their real names, a nickname, or a moniker as username. Some who use their real names, email addresses, or other personally identifiable information do so to harmonize their profiles across platforms. This can make them easier to find, follow, and connect with.
makeuseof.com
How to Resolve the “Your Computer Is Low on Memory” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Some users have spoken in troubleshooting forums about a “Your computer is low on memory” error that can arise in Windows 11/10. This error message randomly and regularly pops up for some users who need to fix it. It means a PC is low on RAM (Random Access Memory).
9to5Mac
Use two-factor authentication (2FA) at all these websites
We imagine no 9to5Mac reader needs to be told to use two-factor authentication (2FA) security wherever possible, but how do you know which websites support it … ?. If you need to convince non-techy friends to use two-factor authentication, you can point them to this quick guide – and the link to a directory of all the websites which support it.
CoinDesk
ArDrive Mobile Goes Live on Google Play Store, Bringing Decentralized Data Storage to Android Devices
Decentralized data storage platform ArDrive's mobile app went live on Google Play Store, offering users an alternative to Google Drive for data storage. ArDrive Mobile is a decentralized permanent storage app offering users an alternative to popular data storage apps and letting them permanently store their data with no size limit.
Comments / 0