Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
DeMarcco Hellams is ready for TAMU, says last year left bad taste in his mouth
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson had the best statement for handling Texas A&M during SEC Media Days. He said the Crimson Tide would address Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8. Since then, he’s returned with another gem. Anderson said he focused on football and not social media. The junior wants to silence Texas A&M this week at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeMarcco Hellams, another veteran for the Tide, spoke Tuesday about being fired up to battle the Aggies.
tdalabamamag.com
Jimbo Fisher praises Alabama QB Jalen Milroe: ‘You see a competitor in the guy’
As of Wednesday, Alabama’s quarterback situation is still up in the air for its matchup against Texas A&M on Saturday as Bryce Young is still progressing through his shoulder issues. Young has been able to participate in practice, but Nick Saban shared during the SEC Coaches Teleconference that a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama showed gamesmanship in Tuesday’s practice for Texas A&M
The matchup everyone had circled in the offseason has arrived. Alabama is hosting Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CT on CBS. After defeating the Crimson Tide last year at Kyle Field, Jimbo Fisher looks to take Nick Saban down again. A few Tide players, including Will Anderson, stated at SEC Football Media Days in July that Alabama would do all its talking on the field against the Aggies. Bryce Young sustained a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder versus the Razorbacks. Jalen Milroe, a second-year quarterback, came in during the second quarter and finished the matchup. Coach Saban said Young’s injury is not serious, but it will be interesting to see if the Tide chooses to rest the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama showed the ultimate form of gamesmanship in Tuesday’s practice. The coaching staff did not allow the quarterbacks to be filmed in tossing passes to receivers.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Jahlil Hurley makes plays whenever he is on the field
Alabama football’s defensive back commit, Jahlil Hurley makes plays whenever he is on the field. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance to watch his latest outing, and he put together a masterful performance in every facet of the game. Here are highlights from his latest performance and instant analysis from Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s offense has scary potential if used properly
Alabama’s offense ranks in the top 10 nationally for college football in scoring (48.4 ppg, fourth), total offense (525 ypg, fourth), and rush offense (251.4 ypg, seventh), but it could be even better. Bill O’Brien is not using all the pieces that would make the Crimson Tide’s attack scary....
tdalabamamag.com
Two Alabama DL to see more playing time with Justin Eboigbe out
Alabama football will be without one of its veteran defensive linemen for a while. Justin Eboigbe, a senior from Forest Park, Ga., did not play last week versus Arkansas. On Monday, Coach Nick Saban told reporters that Eboigbe has a neck injury. The Crimson Tide has specialists looking at the former four-star defensive end to ensure the precautions are managed correctly. Alabama will not play Eboigbe until the best plan of action is available. His absence allows two players to get more time on the field. Jamil Burroughs and Jah-Marien Latham are the next guys up. Both came into Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class as four-star linemen. Burroughs was behind Tim Smith at defensive end on the week one depth chart for Utah State. The 6-foot-3, 309-pounder has gotten work in three games, but Burroughs was the most improved lineman in spring practice. Latham has played in four matchups this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: The Bryce Young issue is a touchy subject, but it must be talked about
We can wax poetic about that force of an offensive line. Or we can whine about the enigma that is Jermaine Burton. We can talk about that resilient defense in Fayetteville. Or we can discuss that re-emerging penalty problem on the road. We can talk about all of it, the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama Tuesday Practice Photo Gallery ahead of Texas A&M
Alabama football practiced in full pads Tuesday on the Thomas-Drew practice fields ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. Here are some photos from practice. Photos are via Alabama Athletics.
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches name eight Players of the Week from Arkansas game
The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players to nine slots for player of the week honors following the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at then-No. 20/19 Arkansas last Saturday. Jahmyr Gibbs, Seth McLaughlin and Tyler Steen on offense; DeMarcco Hellams, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jaheim Oatis on defense; and Demouy Kennedy, McKinstry and Quandarrius Robinson on special teams were all recognized for their play in Fayetteville.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The conference honor is the first of his Crimson Tide career and UA’s fourth as a team this season. Offensive Player of the Week. Jahmyr Gibbs. Rushed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama trolls Arkansas on social media after Week 5 win in Fayetteville
Alabama continued its dominance of Arkansas during Week 5, defeating the Razorbacks 49-26 in Fayetteville. The Hogs found themselves in a 28-0 hole as this one looked as if it would take the same look of the 52-3 rout they absorbed the last time they played the Crimson Tide at home in 2020. But after storming back to pull with 28-23 with 1 quarter remaining, they ultimately saw the Tide put the game out of reach and saw their losing streak in the series extend to 15.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Arkansas’ upcoming road battle at BYU to be nationally televised
Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for the first time. This...
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference Ahead Of Texas A&M
Nick Saban talked to the media Monday ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Saturday matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed below:
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County authorities make arrest in triple-fatal crash one year ago in Cottondale
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a crash that killed three people a year ago in Cottondale: Tuscaloosa County court records show a man was charged with several counts connected to the head-on collision. Tuscaloosa County court records show authorities arrested Braxton Connell on Monday afternoon and he...
Comments / 0