Read full article on original website
Related
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
Biden signs bill to avert shutdown, send $12B more to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight Friday. The bill passed the...
🎥Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted...
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books school suspension
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic senators urged the Education Department on Wednesday to strengthen regulations against quietly excluding kids from class because of behaviors related to a disability — a practice known as informal removal. Since the pandemic began, parents of kids with disabilities say the practice is on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden approves $625 million additional assistance for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich are being sought for testimony by the Georgia prosecutor investigating if Trump tried to illegally interfere in the 2020 election
The request for testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich comes as the investigation heads into a quiet period ahead of the midterm elections.
Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the Republican senator indicated he will take the job — meaning he will likely resign in the coming weeks. The school said in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations
One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law
The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence. But prosecutor Anthony Chau said sentences under the National Security Law must have a deterrent effect.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0