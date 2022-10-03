ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
Panhandle Post

Biden approves $625 million additional assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
MILITARY
Panhandle Post

Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
John Roberts
Panhandle Post

Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations

One member of Rabbi David Wolpe’s diverse congregation left because Wolpe would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. Scores of others left over resentment with the synagogue’s rules for combating COVID-19. But Wolpe remains steadfast in his resolve to avoid politics when he preaches at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law

The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence. But prosecutor Anthony Chau said sentences under the National Security Law must have a deterrent effect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy