UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home. Photos taken by first responders showed the school’s floor littered with the tiny bodies of children still on their blankets, where they had been taking an afternoon nap. The images showed slashes to their faces and gunshots to their heads and pools of blood. A teacher told ThaiPBS public broadcaster that the assailant got out of a car and immediately shot a man eating lunch outside, then fired more shots. When the attacker paused to reload, the teacher had an opportunity to run inside.
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran's interior and communications ministers, among others, just days after President Joe Biden said Washington would increase costs on Iranian officials tied to violence against demonstrators.
A Belarusian court has sentenced four journalists at country's largest independent news agency to lengthy prison terms on charges widely seen as politically motivated
Journalist Clarence Roy-Macaulay, who covered Sierra Leone for The Associated Press for nearly four decades including the country's brutal civil war and the Ebola epidemic that killed thousands there, has died
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
