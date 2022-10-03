Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: David Jenkins (Newport News Mayor)
David Jenkins is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
