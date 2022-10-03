ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: David Jenkins (Newport News Mayor)

David Jenkins is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport News, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bargain Store Opening In Williamsburg

WILLIAMBURG-A new discount store is opening in Williamsburg. A grand opening is planned on Wednesday, October 5 for the new Bargain Outlet on Richmond Road. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Newport
coastalvirginiamag.com

Shop Fabby Fashions With Robin

Robin Boutique-Boutique is a classic, trendy and boho-style boutique that carries juniors through plus sized women’s wear and accessories. There are two locations at 1065 Laskin Rd (Suites 101 and 103), as well as four booth spaces inside Painted Tree Boutiques in Hilltop. Owner Robin Brickell and daughter Lesley...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University#Jobs Cnu Edu
peninsulachronicle.com

Bay Transit Expanding Service In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER – Bay Transit is expanding its Express Service Zone to Gloucester Point beginning Tuesday, October 11. Bay Transit is the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and Bay Transit Express is a shared ride service that shuttles riders to the Gloucester Courthouse area. Mike Norvell, the marketing and...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
urbanviewsrva.com

VSU Homecoming Parade returns after 2-year hiatus with a New Route

VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY—Virginia State University is excited to announce the return of the annual VSU Homecoming Parade. The yearly tradition has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:00 am beginning in Old Towne Petersburg and ending at the VSU Multipurpose Center. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams composed of 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
PETERSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Portsmouth Declares Local Emergency

Residents Urged to Heed Alerts and Directions of Officials. Portsmouth City Manager, Director of Emergency Management, Ms. Tonya Chapman, has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency due to the threat of the Nor’easter formed from the remnants of Hurricane Ian and its potential impacts on the City of Portsmouth. City Manager Chapman issued the Declaration this evening, October 2nd, effective 8 p.m., and the Portsmouth Office of Emergency Management has activated a partial Emergency Operations Center. There is significant confidence that Portsmouth will experience direct storm impacts including significant flood levels that pose a threat to the lives, safety, and property of our residents.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy