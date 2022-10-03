Read full article on original website
What rising natural gas prices mean for inflation
The rising cost of everything from groceries to housing, car rentals, and gasoline has pinched Americans' wallets over the last year. And while prices at the gas pump are coming down from highs seen in the spring, costly energy bills have kept the pressure on consumers this summer, as Southern states have experienced heat waves and drought. Higher prices for energy this winter—along with higher food and shelter costs—could keep inflation elevated. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation under control, inflation dipped from 8.5% in July to 8.3% in August.
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 4, 2022
Natural gas fell through the bottom of its descending triangle on the hourly time frame, indicating that a short-term selloff is in the works. Price is in the middle of a correction and the potential resistance levels are marked below. The 38.2% Fib is in line with the broken triangle...
Follow These Expert Home Heating Tips To Save Money as Gas Prices Go Up This Winter
Get ready -- winter is coming, and so are those big gas bills to heat your home. According to the latest data in the Consumer Price Index for August 2022, the cost of natural piped gas is on the rise...
Trend continues: Texas gas prices drop, while nationwide average rises, according to GasBuddy
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
iheart.com
For second straight week, gas prices up; diesel down
For the second straight week, gas prices climbed higher, with the nation’s average gas price posting a rise of 11.1 cents from a week ago to $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 0.4 cents from a month ago and 59.8 cents higher than a year ago. However, the national average price of diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
rigzone.com
Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this...
tipranks.com
Exxon’s (NYSE:XOM) Q3 Profits to Rise due to Higher Natural Gas Prices
Exxon’s third-quarter update reflects the favorable impact of higher natural gas prices, which are expected to offset the impact of lower prices for oil and liquids as well as a decline in refining and chemical margins compared to the second quarter. Ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled on October...
Oil, gas prices elevated ahead of key OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices climbed as much as 4% Tuesday, topping $86 per barrel level. Meanwhile, the national average gas price is currently sitting at $3.80 per gallon, according to AAA.
