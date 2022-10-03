ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

What rising natural gas prices mean for inflation

The rising cost of everything from groceries to housing, car rentals, and gasoline has pinched Americans' wallets over the last year. And while prices at the gas pump are coming down from highs seen in the spring, costly energy bills have kept the pressure on consumers this summer, as Southern states have experienced heat waves and drought. Higher prices for energy this winter—along with higher food and shelter costs—could keep inflation elevated. Despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation under control, inflation dipped from 8.5% in July to 8.3% in August.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Natural Gas Prices
Breckenridge Texan

Trend continues: Texas gas prices drop, while nationwide average rises, according to GasBuddy

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

For second straight week, gas prices up; diesel down

For the second straight week, gas prices climbed higher, with the nation’s average gas price posting a rise of 11.1 cents from a week ago to $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 0.4 cents from a month ago and 59.8 cents higher than a year ago. However, the national average price of diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price

Comments / 0

Community Policy