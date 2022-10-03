Read full article on original website
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
The best free PC games in 2022
Our frequently updated selection of the best free games right now.
The 5 Best Ways To Watch Live Sports Online
No matter what sport you’re a fan of, there’s a good chance you can find a way to watch it online. Whether you’re looking for a specific game or just want to catch up on the latest highlights, there are plenty of great options available. In this article, we’ll go over five of the best ways to watch live sports online like P2P4U.
Slime Rancher 2 Early Access Video Review
Slime Rancher 2's early access launch, reviewed by Travis Northup on PC. Slime Rancher 2 is a fantastic and charming life simulator that still has lots of room to grow. It probably won’t surprise anyone who played the original, borrowing quite a lot from its predecessor while inventing relatively little so far, but it continues to be bewitchingly fun all the same. If this is just the beginning, then this adorable adventure could evolve into something very special – but for now, it’s just a highly enjoyable start.
EA Confirmed What Fans Suspected About Need For Speed
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
How To Watch the Philadelphia Eagles Games Live This Season (2022)
Regardless of the ups and downs in the 2022 season, the Eagles still managed to squeeze out a playoff berth.
The 34 Best Games On PlayStation Plus Premium Right Now
PlayStation Plus Premium might not have been the first game subscription service to hit the scene, but it's certainly shaping up to compete with other programs, like Xbox's Game Pass. Though the PlayStation Plus upgrade system caused an uproar when it was first introduced in mid-2022, the service ultimately gave fans what they really wanted: a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which had featured older PlayStation titles via a streaming service. Gamers who opt in for the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus have access to both older classics in the PlayStation library and newer titles offered for a discount – or better yet, free – with the basic membership.
14 Steam Next Fest demos to play before the week is out
Make sure you tick this lot off before October 10
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
DDoS attack on 'Overwatch 2' servers prevents fans from playing the game on launch day
Overwatch 2's early access launch has been marred by a few bugs and a massive DDoS attack preventing players from getting into the game. Fans have been reporting getting stuck on the loading screen and getting one error after another. They're also put in queue behind hundreds — and in some cases, even tens of thousands — of other players also trying to get in. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra initially tweeted that the game is experiencing server issues and that the company's teams are working hard to fix it. In a follow-up tweet, though, the executive admitted that the game is "experiencing a mass DDoS attack" on its servers causing drop and connection issues.
PlayStation has no plans to stop making PS4 games
Sony refuses to "forget millions of active players" on the PlayStation 4 and has vouched for the future of the console, with potential new games in the works already. Speaking to Axios, PlayStation Studios chief Hermen Hulst covered the clear preferentialism of PC and PlayStation 5 as the vanguard of the company's products and ventures. On the re-release of games like Days Gone and Marvel's Spider-Man on PC, these sales "allows us to continue to invest–to invest even deeper into their projects" and bring more and more talented individuals under the Sony umbrella. Ergo, the economic strain of developing these big-budget games diminishes.
Overwatch 2 having rough launch, Blizzard blames ‘mass DDoS attack’ on servers
Overwatch 2 is here, sort of. Blizzard’s first-person shooter sequel launched on Tuesday, but was hit with some immediate, if particularly unsurprising, server trouble that has left it unplayable for many users. Blizzard Support says that it’s well aware of the issues and working to solve them now, but doesn’t have a timetable for when the game will be fully functional again.
New Steam Game Quickly Lights Up Top Sellers Chart
A new game that released on PC via Steam only a couple of days back is already lighting the platform's Top Sellers chart ablaze. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see new titles on Steam quickly become top earners on the marketplace. What is shocking in this instance, though, is that the game in question that's doing so well on Steam is only available via early access.
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
Hitman 3's roguelike mode has been delayed to next year
Steam users might get a crack at a technical test next month, though.
