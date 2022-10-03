College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 6: Proven model backs Auburn, Oklahoma State

Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
Nick Saban warns of falling for rat poison ahead of Alabama's game vs. Texas AM
Alabama football got tripped up by the rat poison last year before a loss to Texas A&M, and Nick Saban shared that as a cautionary tale on Monday.
SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M
It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.
Ohio State Freshman QB Devin Brown Loses Black Stripe
Brown becomes the 16th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn has risen up the ESPN FPI rankings after the loss to LSU
Auburn has leaped forward in the ESPN FPI rankings despite the loss.
Tennessee, Ole Miss or Mississippi State – which is biggest threat to Alabama football?
One of the biggest games of the college football season was supposed to occur Saturday, when Alabama hosts Texas A&M. It is the day of reckoning after Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher exchanged barbs in the offseason. Saban claimed, without proof, that A&M bought its roster, and Fisher dubbed Saban a narcissistic false god.
FOX Sports
SEC Week 6 Preview: Texas A&M vs. Alabama and Tennessee vs. LSU | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previewed the SEC matchups for week 6. He discussed the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers.
Mike Gesicki has 71 yards, but TE coach says Dolphins aren't chasing ‘fantasy league title'
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike Gesicki’s receiving production is down 61 percent this season. Dolphins tight ends coach Jon Embree isn’t sweating it. “We’re trying to win a Super Bowl,” Embree...
