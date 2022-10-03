ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

TMZ.com

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour

Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
People

Ringo Starr 'Starting to Feel Better Already' After Testing Positive for COVID and Canceling Shows

Ringo Starr was forced to cancel a series of shows in Canada after testing positive for COVID Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID, forcing him to cancel a series of concert dates. The former Beatles drummer, 82, had to scrap two shows this past weekend due to illness, and a spokesperson for the star confirmed that he will put five others on hold as he recovers. "It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Ringo...
HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns

Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
960 The Ref

Ringo Starr postpones Minnesota concert date due to illness

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr postponed his scheduled Sunday concert date in Minnesota due to illness, the concert venue said. Starr, 82, was scheduled to play with his All-Starr Band at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The casino made the announcement on its...
