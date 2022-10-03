Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
TMZ.com
Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Postpones Tour
Ringo Starr's sudden weekend illness was actually the beginning stages of COVID -- and now, the former Beatle has been forced to hit the pause button on performing. The announcement came Monday from The Canada Life Centre -- where Ringo and his band were scheduled to perform this week -- writing ... "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates."
Ringo Starr 'Starting to Feel Better Already' After Testing Positive for COVID and Canceling Shows
Ringo Starr was forced to cancel a series of shows in Canada after testing positive for COVID Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID, forcing him to cancel a series of concert dates. The former Beatles drummer, 82, had to scrap two shows this past weekend due to illness, and a spokesperson for the star confirmed that he will put five others on hold as he recovers. "It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Ringo...
Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns
Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
Ringo Starr Health Scare: Beatles' Drummer Canceled Two Concerts Due To Mysterious Illness
Ringo Starr canceled his set performance at the Four Wings Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, due to a mysterious illness on Saturday, September 30. The announcement revealed the Beatles' drummer had to pull out from the event after falling ill and unable to sing, though it didn't tell the reason behind his sickness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NME
Letter John Lennon signed on day of his murder is up for auction
A letter that John Lennon signed on day of his murder in 1980 is going on auction. The late Beatle‘s signature is displayed on a legal document that is up for auction through Gotta Have Rock and Roll tomorrow (October 4). You can view it here. The typed letter...
Roger McGuinn Said Playing Beatles Songs Seemed Like a ‘Bad Memory’ for George Harrison
George Harrison and Roger McGuinn once played Beatles songs together. McGuinn said it seemed like a bad memory for Harrison.
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
Ringo Starr postpones Minnesota concert date due to illness
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr postponed his scheduled Sunday concert date in Minnesota due to illness, the concert venue said. Starr, 82, was scheduled to play with his All-Starr Band at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The casino made the announcement on its...
Comments / 0