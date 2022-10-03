When writing about the mutualist anarchist community of FEJUVE, one of the things people might be asking is how the educational system works in the libertarian society of one hundred fourteen thousand. Well, there were schools that were made to educate the people of FEJUVE including the Public University of El Alto. This particular university was established back in September of 2000 and has been going strong for twenty-two years. Edurank ranked this particular college to be the fourteenth best college in all of Bolivia, which is pretty good considering the fact that this particular ranking has fifty-three Bolivian colleges.

