The Executive Leadership Council to Honor 132 Black Scholars with $1.5M in Scholarships During its Annual Recognition and Fundraising Gala
The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders has announced that it will award over $1.5M in scholarships to 132 undergraduate and graduate students during its 36th Annual Recognition Gala and fundraising event.
KION News Channel 5/46
Community Bridges finds innovative ways to help children learn on the Central Coast
For over four decades, Community Bridges has served a purpose to provide resources to people in Santa Cruz. The post Community Bridges finds innovative ways to help children learn on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
csengineermag.com
Syrinix Expands Senior Leadership Team
Committed to making a positive impact on the future of water infrastructure and the surrounding environment, Syrinix is delighted to welcome Nicole Kaiser to its executive team as Vice President of Business Development. Based on America’s West Coast where the “megadrought” is reaching historic conditions, Nicole will be instrumental in Syrinix’s expansion efforts, bringing more than 10 years of industry expertise to optimize water and wastewater monitoring nationwide.
The Public University of El Alto: Anarchist Collegiate Education
When writing about the mutualist anarchist community of FEJUVE, one of the things people might be asking is how the educational system works in the libertarian society of one hundred fourteen thousand. Well, there were schools that were made to educate the people of FEJUVE including the Public University of El Alto. This particular university was established back in September of 2000 and has been going strong for twenty-two years. Edurank ranked this particular college to be the fourteenth best college in all of Bolivia, which is pretty good considering the fact that this particular ranking has fifty-three Bolivian colleges.
Happi
Cleaning for a Reason Welcomes Allset as Strategic Partner
Cleaning for a Reason, an ISSA Charities signature program that provides clean homes for cancer patients, is collaborating with Allset to further its mission and serve more people and families experiencing cancer. As a Cleaning for a Reason partner, Allset has committed to donating a portion of its proceeds to...
waste360.com
Misfits Market and Upcycled Food Association Host Repurposed Food Challenge Offering Nationwide Distribution for Winning Entrepreneur
Today, on the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, Misfits Market and the Upcycled Food Association announced they are launching The Upcycling Challenge, a contest for food entrepreneurs to create an innovative, sustainable, and delicious food product that repurposes excess food or waste. Finalists will pitch new products to a panel of judges at EXPO West in March 2023 in Anaheim, California. Challenge winners will receive a one-year slot placement on Misfits Market with national branding and promotional opportunities and distribution in all 48 lower states, in addition to waived fees for the product to become Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association.
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA awarding $1.9m for Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $1.9 million to support the work of the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative (AG2PI) being led by Iowa State University in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Idaho. The goal...
Mary Kay Awards Education Grant to Young Woman Aspiring to Become First Latin American Woman Astronaut to Visit Mars
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- As a decades-long leader in women’s empowerment and innovative science, Mary Kay celebrates young women who are taking charge of their futures through leadership, innovation, and determination to excel in STEAM fields. Women make up only 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math. [1] By offering continued support to young women in STEAM fields, they are continuing Mary Kay’s mission, which is to improve women’s lives everywhere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005835/en/ Mary Kay is committed to inspiring young women making tremendous contributions to STEAM fields to continue to pursue their dream. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
Poets and Quants
Ms. Passionate About Education
I’m A Brazilian 26 years old passionate about education. I’m currently doing my externship at a high-profile EdTech, working as chief of staff. I joined McKinsey as an intern and worked there for three years, always ranked among the top performers (top ~5%). I’m also deeply involved with community work and co-founded an endowment for my university.
hospitalitytech.com
Miraval Resorts & Spas Expands Collaboration with NAMI to Address Colleague and Guest Wellbeing
Miraval Resorts & Spas, a global leader for wellness destinations is continuing its collaboration with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the nation’s largest grassroots organization dedicated to supporting those affected by mental illness. As the two organizations continue to team up, Miraval Resorts and NAMI are set to develop information and programs designed to help care for Miraval colleagues so they may consciously explore the connections of body, mind and spirit, and embrace the present moment both in and out of the workplace.
Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color
A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
unesco.org
The transformation of education begins with teachers
This year's World Teachers' Day celebrations calls for urgent global action so they can fully deploy their talent and transform teaching from within. Teachers are at the centre of every education system. Yet, their profession is still not properly recognized and supported. They face overcrowded classrooms, lack of professional development during their careers, and inadequate funding. Therefore, as it has been doing every year since 1994, UNESCO celebrates World Teachers Day on 5 October to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.
