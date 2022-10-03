ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Washington City Paper

Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.

Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will go to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and native governments will work as one to assist rebuild houses, companies and lives — placing politics on mute for now to focus on these in want. Hurricane Ian has resulted...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Washington

DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute

A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
WASHINGTON, DC
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely – News-Herald

The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in components of Florida, leaving storm-weary households anxious for phrase on when and the way youngsters can get again to school rooms. As rescue and restoration operations proceed within the storm’s aftermath, a number of college methods in hard-hit counties...
FLORIDA STATE
fox5dc.com

DC deputy mayor charged with assault

One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Brown
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria woman caught with gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport checkpoint

An Alexandria woman was caught carrying a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday (October 4). The incident occurred in the early morning, and the woman said that she forgot that she had the gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police took the weapon and the woman was cited for weapons charges.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Oath Keepers#A Comfort Inn#Florida Oath Keepers
blackchronicle.com

John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday

Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
TEXAS STATE
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
blackchronicle.com

The scope of the catastrophic damage

Hurricane Ian is certain to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. historical past, after battering Southwest Florida final week. Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in the Fort Myers space as a Category 4 hurricane. The ferocious 150-mph winds pushed ashore ft of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore by means of properties and companies alongside the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
DC News Now

Fight for Black homeowners in DC continues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities. “The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian. Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy