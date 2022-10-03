Read full article on original website
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
Washington, D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety is on leave as the city looks into an alleged assault that took place in Arlington, Virginia.
Virginia's top law enforcement leader weighs in on alleged mass shooting plot
Last week, CBS 6 asked Bob Mosier, who is Governor Glenn Youngkin's secretary of public safety and homeland security, to weigh in on the alleged mass shooting plot investigation.
Washington City Paper
Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.
Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
blackchronicle.com
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will go to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and native governments will work as one to assist rebuild houses, companies and lives — placing politics on mute for now to focus on these in want. Hurricane Ian has resulted...
NBC Washington
A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely – News-Herald
The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in components of Florida, leaving storm-weary households anxious for phrase on when and the way youngsters can get again to school rooms. As rescue and restoration operations proceed within the storm’s aftermath, a number of college methods in hard-hit counties...
fox5dc.com
One of D.C.'s deputy mayors is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation that happened in a Gold’s Gym parking lot. FOX 5 obtained the video and spoke to Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the exclusive from Arlington.
Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more
Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
DC mayor unveils plan to reach 20,000 more black homeowners by 2030
Washington, D.C., could see 20,000 new black homeowners over the next decade under a plan unveiled by Mayor Muriel Bowser that seeks to expand black homeownership in the district.
alxnow.com
Alexandria woman caught with gun at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport checkpoint
An Alexandria woman was caught carrying a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday (October 4). The incident occurred in the early morning, and the woman said that she forgot that she had the gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police took the weapon and the woman was cited for weapons charges.
fox5dc.com
Arlington County NAACP leader killed in Turks and Caicos ambush shooting
ARLINGTON, Va. - FOX 5 has learned that Kent Carter - a prominent community leader and realtor from Arlington - was killed while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. The Arlington County NAACP confirms Carter was killed when a vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. Police in Turks and...
blackchronicle.com
John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
blackchronicle.com
The scope of the catastrophic damage
Hurricane Ian is certain to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. historical past, after battering Southwest Florida final week. Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in the Fort Myers space as a Category 4 hurricane. The ferocious 150-mph winds pushed ashore ft of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore by means of properties and companies alongside the coast.
Fight for Black homeowners in DC continues
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities. “The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian. Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it […]
WTOP
Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology
Watch video from WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington. A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop. It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to...
Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
