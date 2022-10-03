Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Softball Ace Announces Camp
Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts has announced her newest softball camp. The Team 27 member will be hosting a softball camp in Hoover, Ala. The two-day event will be held at the Hoover Met Complex on November 12-13, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. CT. "I’m so happy to be hosting a...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools
Five-star class of 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson has narrowed down his schools to 12. The IMG athlete ranks at No. 8 nationally, No. 1 in running backs, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite. "Explosive in almost everything he does and is fast enough...
Alabama Linebacker Out For Season
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy is out for the remainder of the football season due to a knee injury, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He's got a knee injury, he's out," said Saban. When the reporter specified and asked if he was out for the season, Saban replied "yes."
Two Tuscaloosa Area High Schools Earn Top-Ten Honors
Two Tuscaloosa area high schools have been recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as top-ten teams within their divisions. Tuscaloosa County High has been voted the 7th best team within 7A and Hillcrest has been ranked 4th within 6A. Hillcrest even received a singular first place vote. Both schools...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Column: Talladega, Braves Cap Perfect Southern Sports Weekend
Quarter notes and Hank's half time. Are poundin' on this heart of mine. Song to song, I pass my time. With these speakers on ten. The notes of Eric Church echoed through the airwaves of my car Sunday night. After watching the Braves reclaim the lead from the Mets at...
James Spann: Alabama Fans Should Expect “A Perfect Night For Football”
Alabama fans are gearing up for an exciting night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday. The NUMBER ONE Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Aggies of Texas A&M and kickoff will be at 7 p.m. As we know the game is the highlight of the day but there are many...
Will Anderson Focused Heading Into Texas A&M Game
Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
Betting Lines Have Been Released for the Alabama Texas A&M Game
According to Draft Kings Nation, Alabama is opening up as a 24-point favorite over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. The game in Tuscaloosa is getting hyped up to the moon because of the beef between Nick Saban and Fisher. During the offseason, Saban called out Texas A&M for paying all of their players to come and ruin college football recruiting. Fisher then responded and fired back at Saban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jimbo Fisher Details Optimism Ahead of Alabama Game
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media on Monday, as he previewed the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One media member asked the head coach what made him so optimistic that the execution was coming for his team. “I know the guys in practice. I see them practice and...
A Revamped Alabama Offensive Line
The last few years Alabama offensive line play have been a rollercoaster for Alabama fans. In the last three years, there have been three offensive line coaches, numerous NFL draft picks, and frequent rotation. The 2020 Alabama offensive line was one of the most dominant offensive lines of the Saban...
Jimbo Fisher Changes Tune, Praises Nick Saban In Press Conference
Jimbo Fisher, the head football coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, will travel to Tuscaloosa Saturday for a battle in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Fisher and the Aggies, notorious for their surprise upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, have been the talk of the college football world since spring. Texas...
Jalen Hurts Sees Saban in Himself
Nothing is more important to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban than character and work ethic. When one thinks back on all the players that have come through Alabama in the 15 years that he has been in Tuscaloosa, it's hard to come up with one that embodies those two qualities better than quarterback Jalen Hurts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Alabama Safety Returns to His Old Stomping Grounds
Landon Collins has a new home in his old home. The free agent safety visited with the New York Giants earlier this week and has now informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that he is signing with the team and is currently en route to London, UK to spend time with his teammates before they face the Green Bay Packers.
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
Twitter Reacts To Start Of Texas A&M ‘Hate Week’
Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome Texas A&M to Bryant-Denny Stadium in primetime under the lights. Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are in search of revenge, having dropped their road contest in College Station last season. Even though the Aggies have already suffered through a pair of...
Nick Saban Updates Bryce Young’s Status Ahead of Monday’s Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 last Saturday, but it was a pyrrhic victory as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. The nation's No. 1 team now turns its eyes to an important revenge game on...
Coach Saban Gets Blasted For His Postgame Interview On CBS
A microphone is stuck in Coach Nick Saban's face and he jumps down the reporters throat. He even apologized once after being rough on a reporter in a postgame interview during the early days of Tua Tagovailoa, if I remember correctly. Now, Sports Illustrated has posted a piece on the...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0