Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Ace Announces Camp

Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts has announced her newest softball camp. The Team 27 member will be hosting a softball camp in Hoover, Ala. The two-day event will be held at the Hoover Met Complex on November 12-13, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. CT. "I’m so happy to be hosting a...
HOOVER, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools

Five-star class of 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson has narrowed down his schools to 12. The IMG athlete ranks at No. 8 nationally, No. 1 in running backs, and No. 4 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite. "Explosive in almost everything he does and is fast enough...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Linebacker Out For Season

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy is out for the remainder of the football season due to a knee injury, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He's got a knee injury, he's out," said Saban. When the reporter specified and asked if he was out for the season, Saban replied "yes."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Will Anderson Focused Heading Into Texas A&M Game

Alabama hosts Texas A&M in what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year heading into the season. With all of the outside noise surrounding the game, it would be easy to get caught up in the hype. Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson spoke to the media on Monday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Betting Lines Have Been Released for the Alabama Texas A&M Game

According to Draft Kings Nation, Alabama is opening up as a 24-point favorite over Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. The game in Tuscaloosa is getting hyped up to the moon because of the beef between Nick Saban and Fisher. During the offseason, Saban called out Texas A&M for paying all of their players to come and ruin college football recruiting. Fisher then responded and fired back at Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jimbo Fisher Details Optimism Ahead of Alabama Game

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media on Monday, as he previewed the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One media member asked the head coach what made him so optimistic that the execution was coming for his team. “I know the guys in practice. I see them practice and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A Revamped Alabama Offensive Line

The last few years Alabama offensive line play have been a rollercoaster for Alabama fans. In the last three years, there have been three offensive line coaches, numerous NFL draft picks, and frequent rotation. The 2020 Alabama offensive line was one of the most dominant offensive lines of the Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sees Saban in Himself

Nothing is more important to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban than character and work ethic. When one thinks back on all the players that have come through Alabama in the 15 years that he has been in Tuscaloosa, it's hard to come up with one that embodies those two qualities better than quarterback Jalen Hurts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Safety Returns to His Old Stomping Grounds

Landon Collins has a new home in his old home. The free agent safety visited with the New York Giants earlier this week and has now informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that he is signing with the team and is currently en route to London, UK to spend time with his teammates before they face the Green Bay Packers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Twitter Reacts To Start Of Texas A&M ‘Hate Week’

Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome Texas A&M to Bryant-Denny Stadium in primetime under the lights. Coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are in search of revenge, having dropped their road contest in College Station last season. Even though the Aggies have already suffered through a pair of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

