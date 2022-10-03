ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Paradise, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Brownfield, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door

I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Travel Info#West Texas#Texas Wine#White Wine#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#Travel Destinations#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Farm House Vineyards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out

I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
LEVELLAND, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy