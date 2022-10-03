Read full article on original website
City Council approves recycling, garbage, and composting rate hikes over Sawant opposition
It’s been a while since District 3 representative Kshama Sawant stood completely alone on full Seattle City Council votes. But even the representatives more prone to smaller government leanings like District 4’s Alex Pedersen of Northeast Seattle didn’t join the Central District socialist in her most recent nay votes at the council.
At the center of a new Capitol Hill business family, Queer/Bar turns 5
District 3 lined up to include consolidated Eastlake, lose highrise swath of First Hill in Seattle’s final City Council border tweaks
Final tweaks to the plan to rebalance and redraw the Seattle City Council’s district borders include a swap for District 3 representing the city’s central neighborhoods around Capitol Hill and the Central District that would carve off a chunk of highrise-zoned First Hill in exchange for the still densely populated shores of Eastlake.
Portland’s Push x Pull and its ‘natural-process’ beans expand to Seattle with Central District cafe
Push x Pull, a Portland “natural-process” coffee roaster, has expanded to Seattle with a friendly takeover of a Central District cafe. Willamette Week reports that Push x Pull is now open on E Union in the former Union Coffee space:. The other big Push x Pull news is...
‘Rally to Defend Abortion Rights’ planned for Cal Anderson
Will be a gathering point Saturday as part of nationwide rallies and marches for abortion rights. Women’s March organizers are calling for a weekend of action in advance of November’s midterm elections. The march starting on Capitol Hill is being organized by the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America with plans to gather in the park at 1 PM.
Melrose Promenade construction continues with concrete pour for raised intersection
Construction for the bike, pedestrian, and car safety overhaul of Melrose Ave will bring closures for drivers this week. The Seattle Department of Transportation says Melrose between Pike and Pine will be closed to motor vehicles for up to six hours a time while concrete is poured for a new raised intersection. “Businesses are still open!,” SDOT reminds.
