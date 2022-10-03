Read full article on original website
Indonesia police say gates in the soccer stadium stampede were too small for escape
Police said the gates were unlocked but each only able to accommodate two people at a time as hundreds tried to flee. On Saturday, 125 people died and hundreds were hurt after police fired tear gas.
Indonesia football crush: Candlelight vigil for fans who died at stadium
A candlelight vigil was held in Malang to remember those who died in a stadium stampede. At least 125 people died after a crush happened at Indonesia's Kanjuruhan stadium after a football match. More than 320 other people were injured as supporters were suffocated in crushes as they fled tear...
Indonesia police chief, others removed over deadly soccer disaster
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said.
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo
Diplomats say that Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has left the country and headed to Togo
Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills civilians
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press. The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes. An Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accuses the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.
King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)...
Indonesia Leader Says Locked Doors, Steep Stairs Key Factors in Deadly Stampede
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,. ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues. Hundreds of fans were crushed...
At least 125 dead, 320 injured at Indonesian soccer match
At least 125 people are dead and more than 320 are left injured after a stampede at a soccer match in Indonesia. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has the details. Warning: Some viewers may find the following images hard to watch. Oct. 3, 2022.
Avalanche in Indian Himalayas kills at least four with dozens missing
At least four people died and several others were missing in the Indian Himalayas after a group of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday, the mountaineering institute in northern India said. The group, consisting of 34 mountaineering trainees and seven instructors, was hit by the avalanche at...
Radio commentator Percival Mabasa killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Philippines
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head in suburban Las Pinas City.
