FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
rigzone.com
Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 3, 2022
Natural gas is still consolidating inside its descending triangle on the hourly time frame and is currently testing support. A bearish flag seems to be forming, which suggests that a bearish break is due. If that happens, natural gas could fall by the same height as the triangle formation, which...
Follow These Expert Home Heating Tips To Save Money as Gas Prices Go Up This Winter
Get ready -- winter is coming, and so are those big gas bills to heat your home. According to the latest data in the Consumer Price Index for August 2022, the cost of natural piped gas is on the rise...
Trend continues: Texas gas prices drop, while nationwide average rises, according to GasBuddy
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
iheart.com
For second straight week, gas prices up; diesel down
For the second straight week, gas prices climbed higher, with the nation’s average gas price posting a rise of 11.1 cents from a week ago to $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 0.4 cents from a month ago and 59.8 cents higher than a year ago. However, the national average price of diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
Turnto10.com
Average gas prices rise in Rhode Island and Massachusetts after OPEC decision
(WJAR) — The average price of regular gasoline went up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, according to numbers by AAA Northeast. Experts have said higher prices are likely following the...
tipranks.com
Exxon’s (NYSE:XOM) Q3 Profits to Rise due to Higher Natural Gas Prices
Exxon’s third-quarter update reflects the favorable impact of higher natural gas prices, which are expected to offset the impact of lower prices for oil and liquids as well as a decline in refining and chemical margins compared to the second quarter. Ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled on October...
