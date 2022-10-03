Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Related
gigharbornow.org
Soil sample drilling to slow traffic on 38th Avenue
Drivers this week could encounter the first ramifications of the two-year 38th Avenue improvement project. This phase of the 38th Avenue work — 2A — stretches from Hunt Street (near Tacoma Community College’s Gig Harbor campus) to 56th Street (near Patterson’s Farm Stand) and is lined by housing developments. It’s a primary connector for motorists and pedestrians to the westside business district, Goodman Middle School, Harbor Heights Elementary and Kenneth Leo Marvin Veterans Memorial Park.
Pierce Transit breaks ground on first new transit center since the 90s
Pierce Transit is building a new transit center in Spanaway, hoping that the new facility will help connect the region more closely with the rest of Pierce County. The ceremony held Monday was attended by elected officials and local dignitaries in Spanaway, including U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell and U.S. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.
northcountyoutlook.com
Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.
The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
Seattle Fire Department responds to collision involving dump truck
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a collision involving a car and a dump truck on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred at about 10 a.m. in the 11000 block of Aurora Avenue North. According to @SeattleFire, two occupants of the car were trapped inside. Crews worked to remove...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Puget Sound Energy set to raise natural gas rates next month
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy is warning customers to get ready for higher gas bills this fall. The utility company says natural gas customers will see rates go up starting in November. It says the rate increases are driven by a combination of factors, including a rise in...
Utility prices expected to rise across much of western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. — A number of utility agencies in the Puget Sound region have submitted for rate increases for 2023. While in some cases the increases are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses. Puget Sound Energy said in addition...
q13fox.com
Highland Ice Arena closing after 60 years of business
SHORELINE, Wash. - After almost 60 years, the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline will be closing its doors. The popular ice rink on Aurora Avenue North has been family-owned and operated since 1962. FOX 13 News Spoke with Terry Green, whose parents moved to the Seattle-area from Canada and opened...
capitolhillseattle.com
City Council approves recycling, garbage, and composting rate hikes over Sawant opposition
It’s been a while since District 3 representative Kshama Sawant stood completely alone on full Seattle City Council votes. But even the representatives more prone to smaller government leanings like District 4’s Alex Pedersen of Northeast Seattle didn’t join the Central District socialist in her most recent nay votes at the council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Those Traveling Between Lewis, Thurston Counties Should Expect ‘Long Delays and Backups’
Those commuting this week between Thurston and Lewis counties should prepare for possible "long delays and backups," according to the state Department of Transportation. That's because portions of I-5, in both directions, will be reduced to one lane for road work. The work will take place 8 a.m. to 4...
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
gigharbornow.org
Long-running Gig Harbor preschool closes, unable to secure a location
The evening before their daughter Thea was to start her first day at Rainy Dayz Preschool, Jon and Cecily Novotney stopped by the school to make sure they knew the drop-off location. Looking in from outside the building, they were surprised to see the classrooms empty. School was to start...
US 2 reopens again as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
WSDOT announced that they have reopened US 2 after a brief closure this morning to clear hazards caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. While the road has reopened, WSDOT warns drivers that future closures could happen. Update 9:38 a.m.:. US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everettpost.com
WDFW to Use Drones to Survey Public Lands in Snohomish River Estuary
Do not be alarmed if you see drones flying. WDFW staff will conduct drone surveys over Snohomish County and WDFW-managed lands to support habitat restoration monitoring and planning. Scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will use a drone to survey habitat conditions on Snohomish County and WDFW lands in the Snohomish River estuary beginning tomorrow, October 3rd and running through October 14th.
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
ncwlife.com
Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
ifiberone.com
Man dies behind the wheel during medical issue just west of Snoqualmie Pass, sending vehicle adrift
SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Covington man has died after succumbing to a medical issue behind the wheel near Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., Troopers say the 66-year-old man, who won't be identified, was going east on I-90 in lane three when he experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive. The vehicle drifted across lane four and onto the left shoulder, striking the jersey barrier. The vehicle traveled along the jersey barrier for about 400 ft. and eventually came to rest on the left shoulder.
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
q13fox.com
Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
Comments / 0