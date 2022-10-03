ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soil sample drilling to slow traffic on 38th Avenue

Drivers this week could encounter the first ramifications of the two-year 38th Avenue improvement project. This phase of the 38th Avenue work — 2A — stretches from Hunt Street (near Tacoma Community College’s Gig Harbor campus) to 56th Street (near Patterson’s Farm Stand) and is lined by housing developments. It’s a primary connector for motorists and pedestrians to the westside business district, Goodman Middle School, Harbor Heights Elementary and Kenneth Leo Marvin Veterans Memorial Park.
TACOMA, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.

The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
ARLINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound Energy set to raise natural gas rates next month

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy is warning customers to get ready for higher gas bills this fall. The utility company says natural gas customers will see rates go up starting in November. It says the rate increases are driven by a combination of factors, including a rise in...
q13fox.com

Highland Ice Arena closing after 60 years of business

SHORELINE, Wash. - After almost 60 years, the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline will be closing its doors. The popular ice rink on Aurora Avenue North has been family-owned and operated since 1962. FOX 13 News Spoke with Terry Green, whose parents moved to the Seattle-area from Canada and opened...
SHORELINE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Long-running Gig Harbor preschool closes, unable to secure a location

The evening before their daughter Thea was to start her first day at Rainy Dayz Preschool, Jon and Cecily Novotney stopped by the school to make sure they knew the drop-off location. Looking in from outside the building, they were surprised to see the classrooms empty. School was to start...
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest

US 2 reopens again as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn

WSDOT announced that they have reopened US 2 after a brief closure this morning to clear hazards caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. While the road has reopened, WSDOT warns drivers that future closures could happen. Update 9:38 a.m.:. US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and...
everettpost.com

WDFW to Use Drones to Survey Public Lands in Snohomish River Estuary

Do not be alarmed if you see drones flying. WDFW staff will conduct drone surveys over Snohomish County and WDFW-managed lands to support habitat restoration monitoring and planning. Scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will use a drone to survey habitat conditions on Snohomish County and WDFW lands in the Snohomish River estuary beginning tomorrow, October 3rd and running through October 14th.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies behind the wheel during medical issue just west of Snoqualmie Pass, sending vehicle adrift

SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Covington man has died after succumbing to a medical issue behind the wheel near Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., Troopers say the 66-year-old man, who won't be identified, was going east on I-90 in lane three when he experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive. The vehicle drifted across lane four and onto the left shoulder, striking the jersey barrier. The vehicle traveled along the jersey barrier for about 400 ft. and eventually came to rest on the left shoulder.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
