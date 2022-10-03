Read full article on original website
After a week without it in our lives because Tennessee had its open date, “Vol Calls” resumed on Wednesday night ahead of the No. 8 Vols hitting the road for their first away game in SEC play against No. 25 LSU on Saturday (Noon, ESPN). After a slow start, the calls and questions started rolling for second-year head coach Josh Heupel on his weekly radio call-in show. Tennessee is 4-0 for the first time since 2016 and has its highest ranking since 2006 heading into its first game at LSU in 12 years.
Florida's latest depth chart was released Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of practice, and Swamp247 has compiled a list of notes and observations from the depth chart release of what stands out from UF’s depth chart. – Florida fifth-year safety Trey Dean is listed as the starter at safety...
Florida linebacker Diwun Black and tight end Nick Elksnis were newcomers to the Gators' injury report ahead of their home matchup against Missouri at noon ET on Saturday. Offensive lineman Michael Tarquin, who has missed Florida's last three games, also remains out as does long snapper Marco Ortiz, who was hurt in Florida's first game of its season.
Coming off its lone open date of the season, Tennessee is set to travel to LSU for the first time in more than a decade. The eighth-ranked Vols will look to build on their unbeaten start against the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
Florida senior safety Trey Dean is set to return to the field for the Gators after missing their matchup against Eastern Washington due to what the program labeled a "lower-body injury." A week ago, Florida head coach Billy Napier said Dean was injured and "not available for the game this...
This is a big opportunity for Brian Kelly and LSU in the first year with the program with him at the helm. For a team looking to climb its way back up to the top of the SEC hierarchy, games like this go a long way. It’s one of those games that if successful, can be pointed to as a real sign of growth years down the line but that only happens if LSU gets much cleaner play on both sides of the ball this weekend.
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
