Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football vs. Tennessee: Betting lines seeing some movement

LSU football is in an unprecedented place right now. The Tigers were supposed to be a mediocre six-or-seven-win football team in the midst of a rebuild. Nearly the entire staff was let go and a plethora of players left. Brian Kelly was named head coach after an extensive search, and while he didn’t have a stellar first recruiting class, he crushed it given the circumstances.
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off epic troll job at LSU’s stadium

A Tennessee Vols fan revealed on Twitter this week that a fellow UT fan pulled off an epic troll job in LSU’s Tiger Stadium. Twitter user @BriantheMost23 tweeted out a story that one of his friends that installs jumbotrons and is a Vols fan left a prog Tennessee message in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history

Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU

Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant

This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
