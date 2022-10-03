Read full article on original website
Apparently, Lubbock Is A Great Place to Retire…If You’re Broke
I read one of those fluffy "Top 5" articles, but it actually it made me really sad. Best 5 Southern Cities to Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month. I feel the same way I did after I watched Bridge to Terabithia, thinking it would be a fun movie to watch with kids. Spoiler: it is not very fun at all.
6 Lubbock Breweries That Brew Their own Fall Inspired Beers
It is officially October which is my favorite month of the whole entire year! You would think that this was my birthday month but it is officially spooky season but also means it's time for Oktoberfest. In Lubbock we don't celebrate the two weeks like they do in Germany but we do have lots of fun celebrating the culture by drinking tons of beer and eating as much German foods as we can.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Lubbock First Responders Get a Nice Little Discount Every Week at This Brewery
Auld Brewing, located at 515 Broadway Street in Lubbock, celebrates first responders every single Wednesday with "Hump Day Heroes" by offering them beer at a discounted rate all day long. How cool is that?. Working as a first responder has got to be one of the most intense and stressful...
Toasted Yolk Sets Grand Opening in Lubbock at Old Panera Bread Location
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
Lubbock, Let’s Make 2022 the Biggest Pumpkin Trail Ever
Long ago, before my time at the radio, I worked for the Garden & Arts Center (4215 University Ave), an amazing and lovely facility run by the City of Lubbock that hosts art classes, events and weddings. It was during my time there that we had the first Pumpkin Trail ever.
An Open Letter to Irresponsible Lubbock Neighbors
No matter where you live, unless you buy a massive piece of property in the middle of nowhere, you will have neighbors. Having neighbors can be a great thing that makes you lifelong friends, or can lead to you meeting your new mortal enemies. Unfortunately, most people have some sort...
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Owner of Aqua Kingz in Lubbock Arrested for Theft Out of Denton County
The owner of Aqua Kingz, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 for theft. KAMC News reports that 37-year-old Roderick Jeffrey was arrested for theft between $2,500 and $30,000. The charge came from Denton County. The business was actually accused of taking...
New Lubbock Food Truck ‘Texas Street Heat’ Offers Unique Cajun Dishes
I'm a pretty adventurous person, so I was thrilled to try something totally new to me this weekend: Texas Street Heat, a food truck that's only been operating in Lubbock for about two months. I know the buzz is about to go way off for this particular truck. I also...
New jobs coming soon to Lubbock with ‘state-of-the-art’ facility
LUBBOCK, Texas – SIMFLO, a family-owned pump manufacturing company has been in Lubbock for over 70 years, welcomed a new “state-of-the-art” test facility to the Hub City. SIMFLO engineers and manufactures pumps that get sent out across the state and country. “They’re going to Asia, Indonesia area. We now are doing pumps for air force […]
‘I can depend on myself,’ West Texas felon puts past in the rearview mirror and searches for a career
Many who’ve just gotten out of prison struggle to find a job. Johnny Rey was just 17 years old when he was accused and later convicted of murder. He decided to use his time wisely in jail, getting his GED.
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
Lubbock Restaurant Offers a Limited-Time Pennywise Cocktail
Calling all Halloween lovers in Lubbock, this new cocktail is for you. I heard the awesome news that a local restaurant was offering a limited-time cocktail so I had to check it out for you guys. I'm happy to say it lives up to the hype. If you're looking for...
‘What’s This Hamster Called?': Lubbock Resident Confused by Local Rodent
When you move to a new town, there are always new things to see and learn. Whether it’s learning how to navigate the city, where to get good food, or anything else, there are some things that can stump you if you’ve never seen it before. Even here in Lubbock, Texas.
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling
The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out
I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
