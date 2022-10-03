ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

wmay.com

Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books

A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
LITCHFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edglentoday.com

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary Hosting Music Trivia Blast

WOOD RIVER - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit animal rescue organization that rescues Mustang horses, is hosting a Music Trivia Blast event at the Wood River Moose Lodge on Friday, Oct. 21. Hosted by the charismatic Big Papa G, the event’s proceeds will go directly toward furthering the sanctuary’s Mustang rescue efforts, upgrading corral fencing, providing hay for the winter, and more.
WOOD RIVER, IL
edglentoday.com

Tigers Meet Lancers On Homecoming, Redbirds Go Against Flyers, Riverbender.Com Week Seven Feature Game Pits Triad Against Jersey

Edwardsville plays against Belleville East in both its homecoming and Senior Night game, Alton travels to East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game and Riverbender.com's feature game of the week pits Triad going to Snyders Sports Complex to meet Jersey in as the 2022 football season goes into the home stretch in week seven.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant

Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
TROY, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident

A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Madison County Girls Cross Country Results Summary

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. MADISON COUNTY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY MEET SUMMARIES, OCTOBER 4, 2022. Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic was the winner, with Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser coming in third, as the Griffins took three of the top four to win the team title over Roxana.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Mary Evelyn Burch

Mary Evelyn Burch, 92, of Godfrey, formerly of Medora, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Bria of Godfrey. She was born on September 27, 1930, in Gillespie, the daughter of the late John and Minnie (Long) Welch. Mary Graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948, and Central Illinois...
GODFREY, IL
nash-news.com

NFPD Called to Casey’s in Nashville

Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
NASHVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

New Alton Business “Eye Envy Studio” Offers All-Natural Beauty Services

ALTON - Eye Envy Studio is a new beauty business that has opened at 200 North Center Drive, Suite E, in Alton. Owner and founder Kayla Covington said they offer everything from permanent makeup to body sculpting/contouring, scar camouflage, lip fillers, and more using natural products. Aside from permanent makeup,...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

2 dead following crash in Madison County

HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV) – Two people are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Madison County. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. According to police, a semi-truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of an SUV. The driver...
edglentoday.com

Two Die In Wednesday Morning Crash With Semi Near Hamel

HAMEL - The Illinois State Police reports today that two died in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning. ISP says the accident took place at 7:56 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Illinois Route 140 and Illinois Route 4. Illinois Route 140 was closed in the I-55 area, ISP said. Illinois Route 4 was closed between I-55 and Illinois 143.
HAMEL, IL
edglentoday.com

Tigers Continue To Bounce Back From O'Fallon Loss, Defeat Kahoks 25-10, 25-12 In Annual Volley For The Cure Match

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team continued to bounce back nicely from losing their 58-match Southwestern Conference winning streak to O'Fallon last week, taking charge from the start in defeating Collinsville 25-10, 25-12 in a league match Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym. In both sets, the Tigers overcame...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case

The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
CENTRALIA, IL
wlds.com

The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus

One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
HARDIN, IL

