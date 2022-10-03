Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
wmay.com
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
edglentoday.com
Legendary Mustang Sanctuary Hosting Music Trivia Blast
WOOD RIVER - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit animal rescue organization that rescues Mustang horses, is hosting a Music Trivia Blast event at the Wood River Moose Lodge on Friday, Oct. 21. Hosted by the charismatic Big Papa G, the event’s proceeds will go directly toward furthering the sanctuary’s Mustang rescue efforts, upgrading corral fencing, providing hay for the winter, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
Tigers Meet Lancers On Homecoming, Redbirds Go Against Flyers, Riverbender.Com Week Seven Feature Game Pits Triad Against Jersey
Edwardsville plays against Belleville East in both its homecoming and Senior Night game, Alton travels to East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game and Riverbender.com's feature game of the week pits Triad going to Snyders Sports Complex to meet Jersey in as the 2022 football season goes into the home stretch in week seven.
The First Alpine Coaster in Illinois Is Now Open For Your Riding Delight
One Illinois resort known for its delicious wine, family-friendly attractions, and beautiful scenery has officially opened the state's first Alpine Coaster, and man does it look like fun!. High-Flying Fun. Aerie's Resort & Winery in Grafton is often said to be one of the best places to go for gorgeous...
stlouiscnr.com
Rebar Demand Spurs Construction of Troy, IL Plant
Nu Way Companies, one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in the St. Louis region, has broken ground on a 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Troy, Illinois. Contegra Construction is building the plant, which will enable Nu Way to increase its rebar production fivefold. Once the facility is up...
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
edglentoday.com
Madison County Girls Cross Country Results Summary
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. MADISON COUNTY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY MEET SUMMARIES, OCTOBER 4, 2022. Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic was the winner, with Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser coming in third, as the Griffins took three of the top four to win the team title over Roxana.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Has Ribbon Cutting For Joshua Buck's New Shelter Insurance Agency
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber welcomed new Shelter Insurance owner-operator, Joshua Buck, with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. Joshua's Shelter Insurance Agency is located at No. 1 157 Ctr. Ste .1A, Edwardsville, IL., 62025. Article continues after sponsor message. "We are celebrating the new agency," he said in an...
edglentoday.com
Mary Evelyn Burch
Mary Evelyn Burch, 92, of Godfrey, formerly of Medora, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Bria of Godfrey. She was born on September 27, 1930, in Gillespie, the daughter of the late John and Minnie (Long) Welch. Mary Graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948, and Central Illinois...
nash-news.com
NFPD Called to Casey’s in Nashville
Emergency personnel were called to Casey’s General Store in Nashville at around 8:30 a.m. on October 5 for a report of smoke coming from the kitchen. Nashville Fire Protection District, Nashville Police Department and Washington County Ambulance responded. Emergency personnel were on the scene for around 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported and foul play is not suspected. The store opened back up to the public at around 8:45 a.m. No major damage was reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edglentoday.com
New Alton Business “Eye Envy Studio” Offers All-Natural Beauty Services
ALTON - Eye Envy Studio is a new beauty business that has opened at 200 North Center Drive, Suite E, in Alton. Owner and founder Kayla Covington said they offer everything from permanent makeup to body sculpting/contouring, scar camouflage, lip fillers, and more using natural products. Aside from permanent makeup,...
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
KMOV
2 dead following crash in Madison County
HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV) – Two people are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Madison County. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. According to police, a semi-truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of an SUV. The driver...
edglentoday.com
Two Die In Wednesday Morning Crash With Semi Near Hamel
HAMEL - The Illinois State Police reports today that two died in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning. ISP says the accident took place at 7:56 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Illinois Route 140 and Illinois Route 4. Illinois Route 140 was closed in the I-55 area, ISP said. Illinois Route 4 was closed between I-55 and Illinois 143.
edglentoday.com
Tigers Continue To Bounce Back From O'Fallon Loss, Defeat Kahoks 25-10, 25-12 In Annual Volley For The Cure Match
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team continued to bounce back nicely from losing their 58-match Southwestern Conference winning streak to O'Fallon last week, taking charge from the start in defeating Collinsville 25-10, 25-12 in a league match Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym. In both sets, the Tigers overcame...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
edglentoday.com
Haine, Lakin File Bipartisan Lawsuit To Protect County From Dangers Of SAFE-T Act
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine and Sheriff John Lakin on Wednesday announced they’ve filed litigation aimed at protecting county residents from a controversial Illinois law known as the SAFE-T Act. Haine is a Republican and Lakin is a Democrat. The new law, scheduled...
wlds.com
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Comments / 0