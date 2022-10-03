ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpers Ferry, WV

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
TRAVEL
WVNT-TV

2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpers Ferry, WV
State
West Virginia State
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to Do in West Virginia

West Virginia is a scenic state in all seasons – where country roads, densely-forested wilderness areas, and charming small towns offer the perfect blend of sublime scenery and centuries-old Appalachian history. It’s truly one of the most underrated states in the US, embodying the “Almost Heaven” John Denver described in his American classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nps#Wildlife Conservation#The National Park Service#Harpers Ferry Nhp
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wfxrtv.com

What is the most popular Halloween costume in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is only weeks away and people around the country are planning their costumes. According to a study by All Home Connections, some Americans are taking to Google to find that perfect costume. The study found that in the Mountain State, most residents searching for zombie costumes.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 2, 1923: Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams was born in Fairmont. During World War II, Williams neutralized seven concrete pillboxes at the Battle of Iwo Jima.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local music teacher recognized by West Virginia governor for outstanding presentation

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher was just surprised by the governor of West Virginia, thanking her for making the Mountain State *sound* wonderful!  Glen Dale Elementary Music Teacher Kathleen Fox says she was not expecting such prestigious recognition during the first competition in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band series.  She […]
GLEN DALE, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects

Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSET

Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNS

Here are tire collection events coming up near you

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – 13 free tire collection events are being hosted in your area for the months of October and November by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting. Certain counties are offering ongoing tire collection events. These include: Fayette County: Suspended until further notice Greenbrier County: […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy