Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book

Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'

Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diesel and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
pawesome.net

Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Marie Claire

In 'Don’t Worry Darling,' the Set Design Reimagines the Haunted Housewife

Mild spoilers for Don't Worry Darling ahead. While all the alleged drama surrounding the Don’t Worry Darling set may have left a sour taste in your mouth, the film's set design itself is sure to leave your palate feeling cleansed—and give you a renewed sense of appreciation for the movie's message.
intheknow.com

Sweet toddler has imaginary grandchildren: ‘They’re my precious babies’

Watch this adorable toddler talk about his imaginary grandchildren!. Some kids have imaginary friends, but a toddler named Maverick has three imaginary grandchildren! Maverick’s mom, Melissa (@melissacoleman15) shared a hilarious video showing a conversation between herself and Maverick about his “grandchildren.”. @melissacoleman15. Grandpa Maverick and his precious babies...
GAMINGbible

Dream face reveal leads to seriously cruel memes

Over the weekend, popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream decided it was time to remove his mask and show the world what he really looks like. This has, somewhat predictably yet still very disappointingly, led to an outpouring of online abuse. If you're not entirely sure who the heck Dream is, a...
