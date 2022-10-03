Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
State Senator Turner Swings By Taylorville For Senior Citizen Fair
The Senior Citizens of Christian County joined State Senator Doris Turner for a senior fair event at the center on Tuesday. The event provided area seniors the opportunity to connect with organizations, government agencies, and health care facilities and providers. This allowed senior citizens to stay up to date with available resources and services. Seniors could also receive flu shots and partake in bone density tests.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Award $2000 In Grants to Local Non-Profits
(Taylorville)--As part of its ongoing mission to help children and youth in the Taylorville community, the Taylorville Kiwanis Club this week awarded 4 Kiwanis Grant applications totaling 2-thousand dollars, to non-profits that submitted applications by the September 30 deadline. Each non-profit organization will be receiving 500-dollars from the Kiwanis Club....
taylorvilledailynews.com
Central Illinois Food Bank and Taylorville Food Pantry Welcoming Vitamin Angels Program
The Central Illinois Food Bank partners with the Vitamin Angels program. CIFB Public Relations Manager Tim Kirsininkas says its a program for expecting mothers and their newborn children providing proper nutrition and resources. Taylorville Food Pantry Co-Coordinator Amy Hagen says that this program is coming to Taylorville, soon. Partner Resource...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council Meets; Honors Peabody & Hohenstein
The Taylorville City Council met on Monday evening and held their first meeting of October. Matt Peabody and Neil Hohenstein were recognized by Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry. Barry said they were not volunteers of the month, but rather Ambassadors of the Month. Both Peabody and Hohenstein were recognized with a...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Registration Ending Soon For TCCU Scholarship Program
An annual scholarship program is reminding students that registration is ending soon. Registration for TCCU’s 9th annual scholarship program closes on Friday, October 14th. The program is open to all seniors graduating in 2023 from Taylorville, Hillsboro, Litchfield, and Pana. Students are eligible who want to continue their education at a trade school, two year community college, or four year university.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Carla J. Lingl
Carla Jean Lingl, 53 of Taylorville, passed away at 9:58p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born on April 26, 1969 in New Ulm, Minnesota, the daughter of Glenn and Lorraine (Molton) Sampson. She married Daniel Lingl, on May 1, 1991 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carla worked for International Paper for many years. Her family was the center of her life.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 10/5/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9-26-22 Sean Schmedeke was traveling northbound on 200 East Road in King township when he left the roadway into the east ditch damaging the right front quarter panel, bumper and right front wheel. The vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Christian County Court Cases 10/4/22
The following people were scheduled to appear in Christian County court today. You can view full case details at judici.com. You can also click here for all relevant court information for October 4th.
