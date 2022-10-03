ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

9to5Mac

Apple reportedly agrees to TSMC chip price increase after saying it wouldn’t

A report from Economic Daily News last week revealed that TSMC told Apple that it would increase the price of the company’s chip production for 2023, but Apple reportedly rejected the new prices. However, Economic Daily News is now back with a new report, this time saying that Apple has decided to agree to price increases for TSMC’s chips.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Apple's next iPhone could have a completely new charging system

Apple's next iPhone is likely to be equipped with USB-C charging rather than its proprietary Lightning system, analysts said. It comes after lawmakers in the European Parliament approved a law requiring electronics sold in the European Union, to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14

The 14-inch laptop has seen something of a renaissance lately. It seems that users, or at least manufacturers, see a ton of value in a laptop that’s slightly larger than a 13-inch machine but considerably smaller than 15 inches. There’s a little more room for better thermals and a larger display without creating a humongous chassis.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Here’s why an iPhone 15 price hike might be inevitable

One of the most remarkable things about the iPhone 14 series is the price. Despite rumors claiming the iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than their predecessors, Apple kept the iPhone 13 price structure in place for another year. The iPhone 15 price might be another story, however. Apple might have to increase the entry cost in response to the rising costs of key components.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024

In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Working for Apple: Tim Cook shares five traits the company seeks

If you have the dream of working for Apple, you can’t get much more help than the company’s CEO telling you exactly what the company looks for when hiring. Tim Cook says that they seek out five traits, and have found that a very good formula when it comes to new hires …
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple and University of Illinois working with Meta, Google, and more on Speech Accessibility Project

Apple and the University of Illinois are teaming up with Google, Meta, and more tech companies to collaborate on something called the Speech Accessibility Project. The goal of the initiative is to study and improve how artificial intelligence algorithms can be tuned to improve voice recognition for users with diseases that affect speech, including ALS and Down Syndrome.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Mosyle Embark aims to make setting up a Mac at work as easy and intuitive as possible

Mosyle has designed a new Mac workflow tool called Mosyle Embark that guides employees during the configuration of their new computer and informs them about policies. This allows IT teams to enhance protection and compliance from the start. Read on to learn more about it, and when it will be available to use for enterprise IT managers managing Apple devices.
SOFTWARE
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: October 3, 2022 – iPhone Touch ID, metaverse mystery, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Jamf:Get complete management and security solutions for your...
CELL PHONES

