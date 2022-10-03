Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Apple reportedly agrees to TSMC chip price increase after saying it wouldn’t
A report from Economic Daily News last week revealed that TSMC told Apple that it would increase the price of the company’s chip production for 2023, but Apple reportedly rejected the new prices. However, Economic Daily News is now back with a new report, this time saying that Apple has decided to agree to price increases for TSMC’s chips.
CNBC
Apple's next iPhone could have a completely new charging system
Apple's next iPhone is likely to be equipped with USB-C charging rather than its proprietary Lightning system, analysts said. It comes after lawmakers in the European Parliament approved a law requiring electronics sold in the European Union, to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
9to5Mac
Samsung chipmaking plans could see it competing with TSMC for Apple’s business
Samsung chipmaking plans revealed today suggest that the company may be hoping to compete with TSMC for Apple’s A-series and M-series chip business. The Korean company is not only targeting 3nm processes and beyond, but also plans to make these new advanced chips in the US …. Background. Up...
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14
The 14-inch laptop has seen something of a renaissance lately. It seems that users, or at least manufacturers, see a ton of value in a laptop that’s slightly larger than a 13-inch machine but considerably smaller than 15 inches. There’s a little more room for better thermals and a larger display without creating a humongous chassis.
Phone Arena
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
techunwrapped.com
NVIDIA and Apple are planted, they will not pay more for their chips and it is bad news
Taiwanese foundry TSMC may not be familiar to you at all. This company is responsible for the production of a large part of the chips that give life to our devices. Apple and NVIDIA are just some of the companies that buy processors from them, also counting Intel, Qualcomm and AMD, among others, as clients.
Here’s why an iPhone 15 price hike might be inevitable
One of the most remarkable things about the iPhone 14 series is the price. Despite rumors claiming the iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than their predecessors, Apple kept the iPhone 13 price structure in place for another year. The iPhone 15 price might be another story, however. Apple might have to increase the entry cost in response to the rising costs of key components.
Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024
In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
9to5Mac
Working for Apple: Tim Cook shares five traits the company seeks
If you have the dream of working for Apple, you can’t get much more help than the company’s CEO telling you exactly what the company looks for when hiring. Tim Cook says that they seek out five traits, and have found that a very good formula when it comes to new hires …
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
9to5Mac
Apple and Amazon antitrust fines canceled by Italian court after companies appealed
An Apple and Amazon antitrust investigation in Italy last year found both companies guilty of price-fixing, fining them $225M. Both companies appealed, and a court has now cancelled the fines. The basis of the decision has not yet been announced, and Apple had not commented at the time of writing...
9to5Mac
Apple and University of Illinois working with Meta, Google, and more on Speech Accessibility Project
Apple and the University of Illinois are teaming up with Google, Meta, and more tech companies to collaborate on something called the Speech Accessibility Project. The goal of the initiative is to study and improve how artificial intelligence algorithms can be tuned to improve voice recognition for users with diseases that affect speech, including ALS and Down Syndrome.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15 may be the first USB-C iPhone — EU law requires adoption by 2024
IPhone 15 may be the first USB-C iPhone thanks to the passage of a European Union law stating that by 2024 all mobile phones (among a variety of other tech products) that are rechargeable via a wired cable must be equipped with a USB-C port. USB-C has been the dominant...
9to5Mac
How to use Apple Watch Ultra 2,000 nits or Series 8 1,000 nits screen brightness
Want to take advantage of Apple’s brightest screen yet on the Ultra? Or get your Apple Watch Series 8, SE, or earlier Apple Watch up to the full 1,000 nits? Here’s how to turn up Apple Watch screen brightness plus a couple of details to keep in mind.
9to5Mac
Mosyle Embark aims to make setting up a Mac at work as easy and intuitive as possible
Mosyle has designed a new Mac workflow tool called Mosyle Embark that guides employees during the configuration of their new computer and informs them about policies. This allows IT teams to enhance protection and compliance from the start. Read on to learn more about it, and when it will be available to use for enterprise IT managers managing Apple devices.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: October 3, 2022 – iPhone Touch ID, metaverse mystery, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Jamf:Get complete management and security solutions for your...
9to5Mac
Fast Company website back online after obscene Apple News alerts; poor password security
The Fast Company website is finally back after being taken completely offline for eight days. The drastic action was in response to an attack which saw obscene and racist alerts pushed to Apple News. The hackers said that unbelievably poor password security made multiple systems easy to access …. Background.
