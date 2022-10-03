Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights finish second at Linn
Going 2-1, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights finished second in the four-team Linn Round Robin. Borgia and Linn both went 2-1 in the event, but since Linn won the head-to-head game, it claimed the title.
Washington Missourian
Swim Knights capture FZN title
One of the smallest schools had the biggest impact on Saturday’s Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. St. Francis Borgia swam to the title of the 14-school meet with 325 points.
Washington Missourian
Washington makes play to host American Legion baseball tournaments in 2024, 2025
Washington officials are teaming in hopes that the city can host the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional Tournaments at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, according to the announcement made at Monday night’s Washington City Council meeting. “We feel that with the recent upgrades made to the Ronsick Field...
Washington Missourian
Week 6 Football — Warrenton at Union
Union defeated Warrenton on homecoming Friday, Sept. 30. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Soccer Indians finish job in rematch with Union
Redemption tasted sweet for the Pacific boys soccer Indians Thursday. Pacific (5-7) defeated Union (6-5), 3-0, at Stierberger Stadium nearly three weeks after an overtime loss to the Wildcats at Pacific’s home tournament.
Washington Missourian
Borgia edges New Haven for third
Looking for redemption from semifinal losses, the St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights prevailed over New Haven, 26-28, 25-16, 25-7. “They started slow tonight, but I was proud to see they came out and showed what they are capable of doing at the end,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said about his program. “We’ve got to get over those slow starts, but we are proud of how we finished.”
Washington Missourian
'No bigger stage in dog sports’
Canines, their owners shine as championship spotlight returns to Gray Summit. Saturday was a tail-wagging good day for Sexy Rexy. Along with his owner, Emily Kosztowny, the Wentzville dog was competing in the agility competition during the 25th Annual Incredible Dog Challenge hosted at Purina Farms in Gray Summit. “He...
Washington Missourian
Washington dazzles symposium visitors as city hosts America in Bloom
With more than 15 parks spanning over 500 acres, Washington’s park system is locally held in high regard. Over the weekend, civic and city leaders showed it and the town off to people from around North America at the annual America in Bloom symposium to rave reviews. Diana Fetters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Missouri State Parks meeting to be held in Treloar on Oct. 16
Missouri State Parks is hosting an informational meeting in Treloar on Oct. 16, according to a press release. The event, which will take place from 12-1 p.m. at the Treloar Trailhead, is being held in conjunction with the Treloar Elevator Party. That party will feature tram rides, food and music. Residents will also have the opportunity to ask Missouri State Parks representatives questions and provide input about the Katy Trail.
Washington Missourian
County Commissioners nix 911 agreement over objection from Washington official
Over the concerns of Washington’s city administrator, Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to terminate an agreement with three cities in which the county has been paying for emergency dispatch lines and other services to the cities. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince...
Washington Missourian
Fall Union Rummage Sale helps Humane Society
The Union Park and Recreation Department’s first fall Rummage Sale did not bring in the kind of numbers as the spring version, but organizers are still calling Saturday’s event a success. “We still had a good turnout,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “It was really great day, especially...
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio
Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Missourian
Washington Council to vote on homeless shelter permit Oct. 17
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb confirmed Monday evening that the city’s governing body will vote on whether to authorize a homeless shelter to operate in the city’s Third Ward at the Washington City Council meeting on Oct. 17. “Unless it is delayed by the city council, our plan...
Washington Missourian
Absentee voting under way in Franklin County
While you still need an excuse the next four weeks, absentee voting has started for the Nov. 8 general election. Voting started Tuesday and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union.
Washington Missourian
Highway 47 concerns hold up rail transfer station
A motion to recommend a zoning change to allow for a rail transfer station off Highway 47 died because of a lack of a second at Monday’s Union Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Missouri Eastern Railroad President Darin Price asked the board to change the zoning on property the...
Washington Missourian
Franklin County Sheriff's Dept. finds missing man
A missing man, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury, was found Saturday after an hourslong search by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Jefferson County K9 unit, Boles Fire Protection District and St. Louis County Aviation. At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Franklin County deputies responded to the 600 block of...
Washington Missourian
Telephone scams on the rise
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Scott Duck hit the nail on the head in a public service video warning of the dangers of telephone scammers. He said citizens should be aware the scammers are relentless, they play on your emotions and fears, and will do anything they can to get your money.
Comments / 0