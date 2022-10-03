Read full article on original website
tvnewscheck.com
Dow Soars 825, Nasdaq Rises 361, S&P Rises 113
Stocks rose in an extended rally Tuesday, clawing back more ground. The S&P 500 rose 3.1%, its best day since May 2020, as all but five of the stocks in the index notched gains. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump.
tipranks.com
Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes
Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds – a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity – have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) is Rallying Today
Pinterest received an analyst upgrade today and is in a good position to weather many of social media’s upcoming problems. These might look like dangerous days for social media companies, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is no exception. Or at least, it probably shouldn’t be. So why is it up in today’s trading session? The answer is surprisingly simple: an upgrade at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Eric Sheridan hiked Pinterest from “neutral” to Buy, believing that Pinterest could not only maintain its current growth but also pull in further advertiser dollars, despite issues in the macroeconomic environment.
tipranks.com
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Craters; Here’s Why
Shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) fell more than 20% during Monday’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of the company’s trial results for belzupacap sarotalocan, its eye cancer candidate. The patients in the study saw an almost 89% tumor control rate. Indeed, the slowdown in tumor...
Will Stocks Rally to Close out 2022? Here's What History Tells Us
After another rough month for stocks, here's some good news: Prices tend to get a bump around the end of the year. In fact, the stock market is now entering what has historically been its best three-month period of the calendar year, analysts at Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground￼
(AP) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 800 points and the S&P 500 had its best day in more than two years Tuesday as the market clawed back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose...
US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 360 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also notched its biggest two-session surge since March 2020.
tipranks.com
LLY, ISRG, or BMY: Which Healthcare Stock Could Yield Better Returns?
Healthcare companies are expected to be more resilient to an economic downturn even though they are not completely immune to macro challenges, like inflation. We will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three prominent healthcare names and choose the stock with the most attractive upside. Major U.S. indexes have declined...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): A Compelling Near-Term Bear Case
Meta is betting it all on the metaverse, and with nothing to show for it as of now. Meanwhile, the markets are in the doldrums, and growth stocks such as META will continue to buckle under pressure. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has been going through a rough patch since the start...
tipranks.com
Cisco vs. IBM: Which is the Better High-Yield Tech Dinosaur?
Cisco and IBM have been through technology busts before. Still, with low valuations and strong cash flows, both firms seem better able to shrug off the recent hailstorm en route to higher levels. Tech stocks have been obliterated this year, with speculative and unprofitable innovators leading the downward charge. The...
tipranks.com
BLK vs. BX: Here’s the Better Asset-Management Stock, According to Analysts
Blackstone and BlackRock have been falling like stones year-to-date. Despite the darker outlook for stocks, the swollen dividend yields of both asset managers may be worth considering amid the rush to risk-free securities. The big asset-management stocks have been feeling considerable pressure on their share prices amid the brutal bear...
tipranks.com
Airbnb vs. Expedia: Which is the Better Travel Stock?
Airbnb and Expedia shares have been crushed ahead of a recession year. As the market focuses on the post-recession rebound and a continuation of the post-coronavirus travel bounce-back, shares of both firms could be in for considerable upside. In this article, we’ll compare Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE),...
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street On Monday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Tesla (TSLA) delivered over 343,000 electric vehicles in Q3 [. General Motors (GM) reported a 24% year-over-year increase in U.S. vehicle sales in Q3, while Stellantis’ (STLA) FCA US reported a 6% U.S. sales decline in Q3 and Volkswagen of America (VWAGY) reported a 12% year-over-year spike [more]
Why Nio Shares Dropped More Than 20% in September
After jumping by double digits, the stock ended the month down more than 20%.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks cap volatile session lower, snapping two-day surge
U.S. stocks snapped a two-day rally to close Wednesday lower after a turbulent last hour of trading that saw the major averages try — and fail — to hold on to modest gains. The S&P 500 edged down 0.2% but was well off its intraday loss of nearly...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 2% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
tipranks.com
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Becomes Volatile Following Securities Offering
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock is volatile in early trading today after the company proposed a securities offering of up to $500 million. The company may offer the securities in either the same or separate offerings. The development comes fresh on the heels of Ginkgo acquiring adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) platform...
