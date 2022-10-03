Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to preliminary results that indicate a significant revenue miss during the company’s third quarter. Indeed, estimates were for revenue to hit $6.71 billion but will instead come in at $5.6 billion. AMD labeled the...
tipranks.com
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
Compass stock gains on the news of a private-equity deal. However, the company has denied any such offer. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock spiked during the pre-market session on Thursday after Insider reported that Vista Equity Partners is taking this leading residential real estate brokerage firm private. However, a Compass spokesperson told The Real Deal that the company had not received any offer for the private-equity takeover.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
tipranks.com
Seeking Worry-Free Dividend Income? Try Procter & Gamble Stock (NYSE:PG)
Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King and has been paying dividends for 132 years, implying its payouts are reliable. Investors seeking a reliable dividend income could consider investing in consumer goods manufacturing company Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) This stock has a stellar track record of dividend payouts and growth. Indeed, PG is a dividend king (offering consistently increased dividends for over 50 years), which signifies the reliability of its payouts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
tipranks.com
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly. The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move...
tipranks.com
AMC (NYSE:AMC) Stock in Focus as Meme Frenzy Cools Off
AMC Entertainment is trying hard to woo investors through its sale of APE shares and other initiatives. However, the company needs to do more than raise cash to save its failing business. Meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has been swinging wildly with the speculative bets of memesters. The company...
tipranks.com
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022; Can They Go Higher?
So far this year, we’re looking at broad-based declines in all of the stock market’s major indexes. But just like every thorn has a rose, this bearish market environment has a bright spot for investors. While markets are weak overall, the energy sector has been riding high, with...
tipranks.com
Why did Magellan Financial (ASX:MFG) shares plunge 10% today?
Magellan shares fell steeply after stock investors learnt that institutional investors have pulled billions from its global funds. Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) shares plunged by as much as 10% today, after the company announced a large drop in the amount of funds under management (FUM). Magellan provides funds management...
tipranks.com
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Snaps up Kinzen in Platform Safety Push
Audio streaming services provider Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has acquired Ireland-based Kinzen in an endeavor to enhance its platform safety. Kinzen’s solutions bring together machine learning and human touch to dissect potentially harmful content as well as hate speech in multiple languages. The move helps Spotify advance safety on its platform...
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock?
Penny stock Agrify has lost substantial value year-to-date. Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds AGFY’s valuation compelling. Investing in penny stocks poses relatively high risks (learn more about investing in Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Take shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY), for example, which have tanked this year. Macro and industry-specific headwinds have weighed heavily on AGFY stock, erasing 95% of its value. Given the slump, Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti finds Agrify’s valuation compelling. He has a Buy recommendation for AGFY stock with a price target of $4, implying 756.5% upside potential.
tipranks.com
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Richelieu recently reported Q3-2022 results that beat expectations and showed solid revenue and profitability growth. While the results were good, not everything was perfect. During market hours today, Richelieu Hardware (TSE: RCH) (OTC: RHUHF) reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which beat both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations. The...
tipranks.com
Helen of Troy Stock (NASDAQ:HELE) Tanks after Disappointing FY23 Outlook
Shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) tanked in pre-market trading on Wednesday, as the consumer products company lowered its FY23 outlook. In FY23, HELE expects net revenues to range between $2 billion and $2.05 billion, which implies a drop of 10% to 7.8% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings are forecasted...
tipranks.com
Suncor (NYSE:SU) Stock: Rising on Shareholder-Friendly Moves
Suncor is focusing on enhancing shareholders’ returns through share buybacks and dividend payments. Further, it is streamlining its assets and reducing debt. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)(TSE:SU) is focusing on enhancing shareholders’ returns in the long term, which will act as a catalyst for its stock. The integrated energy company is benefiting from higher commodity prices and is boosting its shareholders’ returns through share repurchase and dividend payments. Also, its focus on reducing debt and streamlining its portfolio augurs well for growth. Suncor’s stock has risen 9% in the past five days.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Update: Stocks Fall as Nasdaq Sheds Nearly 4%
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.11%, 2.8%, and 3.9%, respectively. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 4.12%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.74%. In addition, WTI crude oil surged above $90 per barrel.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) is Rallying Today
Pinterest received an analyst upgrade today and is in a good position to weather many of social media’s upcoming problems. These might look like dangerous days for social media companies, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is no exception. Or at least, it probably shouldn’t be. So why is it up in today’s trading session? The answer is surprisingly simple: an upgrade at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Eric Sheridan hiked Pinterest from “neutral” to Buy, believing that Pinterest could not only maintain its current growth but also pull in further advertiser dollars, despite issues in the macroeconomic environment.
tipranks.com
Argo Blockchain Nosedives on Strategic Capital Raise Actions
Shares of crypto miner Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are tanking in the premarket session today after the company announced actions to bolster its balance sheet. This includes the sale of 3,400 mining machines for $6.8 million, an LOI to amend a current equipment financing agreement, and a proposed subscription with a strategic investor for ~87 million shares which will raise ~$27 million for the company.
tipranks.com
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Soars after Bagging New Defense Contract
Shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ: KITT) soared in early morning trading on Wednesday after the developer of autonomous ocean robots announced that it had bagged a second multi-million dollar contract with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). This contract is for the development of an amphibious unmanned system that would...
