northbaybusinessjournal.com

How small businesses are coping with California’s expanded worker retirement savings requirement

Save. It’s a four-letter word, one which companies throughout California are legally required to encourage their employees to do in the name of retirement. Nearly all companies in California have incrementally been a part of their employees' retirement planning either by offering workers a retirement savings plan or by participating in the state-run CalSavers program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO works to make a difference in local health care

Though he’s held six positions at community hospitals in his career, one thing that is different for the 51-bed Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO John Hennelly this time around is he’s not actually employed by the hospital. Hennelly’s employer is the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF). The...
PETALUMA, CA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions

Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Here's why the Hastings family is suing the state

Descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco, sued the State of California and college officials Tuesday morning, protesting the removal of the Hastings name from the school. The suit claims that AB 1936, the law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 23 which authorizes the school's name change, violates a contract the state entered into with Hastings himself in 1878. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA

