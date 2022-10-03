Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Research: Too much California sun may require new wine grape vineyard systems
Switching away from one of the most common and widely used trellis systems to carry grapevines as they grow could alleviate the effects of extreme temperatures on cabernet sauvignon and other grapes common in the North Bay, a University of California at Davis study concludes. As anyone who has driven...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How small businesses are coping with California’s expanded worker retirement savings requirement
Save. It’s a four-letter word, one which companies throughout California are legally required to encourage their employees to do in the name of retirement. Nearly all companies in California have incrementally been a part of their employees' retirement planning either by offering workers a retirement savings plan or by participating in the state-run CalSavers program.
What is Prop. 30? Measure would tax wealthiest Californians to fund climate programs
Should taxes be raised on the wealthiest Californians in order to fund new climate projects and subsidies for electric cars? That's the question at the heart of Proposition 30.
foxla.com
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America
LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Farmworkers, Napa-Sonoma trade groups react to new California unionization law
Advocates for farmworker rights in the North Coast are cheering a newly inked compromise in Sacramento that could make it easier for vineyard and other California agricultural workers to unionize. “This is really great news that farmworkers are finally getting recognized for all the incredible hard work that they do...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO works to make a difference in local health care
Though he’s held six positions at community hospitals in his career, one thing that is different for the 51-bed Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO John Hennelly this time around is he’s not actually employed by the hospital. Hennelly’s employer is the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF). The...
7 kitsch theme motels and hotels in California to book for your next vacation
Heart-shaped tubs, spaceships, Roman themes, and more. What more could you ask for?
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Wildfire threat pushes up California home insurance rates — here’s how you can save money
Home insurance prices are up 10% between May 2021 and 2022 due to the increased cost to rebuild homes lost to wildfire.
What’s True — And What’s Not — in Ads for California Sports Betting Propositions
Odds are, one of the many ads for legalizing sports betting has snagged your attention, given their ubiquity on TV, websites and billboards across California. You’d be forgiven, though, for still not having a clear sense of what either of the initiatives do. Some of the ads don’t mention sports betting at all, potentially leaving Californians foggy on what exactly it is they’re being asked to decide.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
Here's why the Hastings family is suing the state
Descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco, sued the State of California and college officials Tuesday morning, protesting the removal of the Hastings name from the school. The suit claims that AB 1936, the law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 23 which authorizes the school's name change, violates a contract the state entered into with Hastings himself in 1878. ...
The bizarre duel on Angel Island that killed a state senator
Like so many stupid fights, this one started at a bar.
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
Californians are getting rid of their lawns and raking in thousands
The great American lawn is not so American and not so great. These green oases are a pain to maintain and guzzle water. Californians are raking in tens of thousands of dollars in rebates to rethink the lawn and their ingenuity holds lessons for all of us.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
