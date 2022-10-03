Read full article on original website
ATP Astana Quarterfinal Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov
Head-to-head: 1-1 Mannarino—invariably described as “the tricky Frenchman”—is good for an upset every now and then, but he has a very low win percentage against the top 10. He had a fortunate draw here in Astana that gave him two former top players who have not yet been able to return fully from injuries, though David Goffin had just knocked off Carlos Alcaraz. Rublev had a similar warmup in the first two rounds, being given two qualifiers, but hasn’t played otherwise since the US Open. The H2H is split, and both matches were played on hard court in Moscow, with Mannarino upsetting the Russian on home turf just last year. I think Rublev will take it, but Mannarino can’t be overlooked.
ATP Astana Semifinals Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
The ATP 500 draw in Astana has very much held up, getting four of the top five seeds in the semifinals, with Carlos Alcaraz the only one failing to reach this stage. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will go to the final?
ATP Astana Day 4 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Botic van de Zandschulp
The second round of the ATP Astana Open will be wrapped up on Thursday. A number of star names are set to take to the court, including three Grand Slam champions, and there should be plenty of excellent tennis for the fans in Kazakhstan. But who will secure their spot in the quarterfinals?
Denis Shapovalov Enjoying His Asian Swing
Denis Shapovalov is having a very successful Asian swing so far. The Canadian, seeded seventh in Tokyo, is hoping to make back-to-back finals. Having made another early exit at the US Open where he lost in the third round, Shapovalov looking to find some form, and perhaps win his first ATP title since 2019. He started in Seoul, where he took on Jaume Munar in the last 16 after a first-round by, breaking the Spaniard late in the first set before winning the second more comfortably to move into the next round.
ATP Tokyo Semifinal Predictions Including Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov
Just four players remain in contention for the title at the 2022 ATP Japan Open in Tokyo. Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz meet in a very high-profile semifinal, while Frances Tiafoe will try to stop the amazing run of Soon-woo Kwon. Who do you think will make it to the championship match?
ATP Tokyo 4 Predictions Including Nick Kyrgios vs Kamil Majchrzak
It should be an entertaining day of tennis at the ATP Tokyo Open with six second-round matches on the slate in Japan’s capital. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, including Frances Tiafoe vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles, but who will secure their spot in the quarterfinals?
WTA Monastir Day 4 Predictions Including Ons Jabeur vs Evgeniya Rodina
The 2022 Jasmin Open continues with four second-round matches that all look fairly lop-sided on paper. But are they? Home crowd favorite Ons Jabeur plays Evgeniya Rodina. Who do you think will advance?. Anastasia Potapova vs Tamara Zidansek. Head-to-head: Potapova 2-0 Tamara Zidansek hasn’t had a great campaign in 2022,...
WATCH: Miomir Kecmanovic Saves Match Point with Between-the-Legs Shot
The Tokyo second round match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Daniel Evans was one of the nail-biting matches of the year and it featured what is surely one of the best match point saves we’ve ever seen in this sport. Evans had his sixth match point, on serve, and he had the point pretty much won, but Kecmanovic turned it around with an incredible tweener and ended up winning the point as Evans’s volley went long. What’s more, he went on to break Evans and then win the match after saving those six match points.
ATP Tokyo Day 4 Predictions Including Frances Tiafoe vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
The ATP Tokyo Open will see the remaining second-round match-ups played out tomorrow, though without the top seed Casper Ruud who was eliminated in the opening round. As always, we here at LWOT are offering our preview and prediction for every match including Nick Kyrgios vs Kamil Majchrzak. But who will come out on top?
