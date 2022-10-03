Head-to-head: 1-1 Mannarino—invariably described as “the tricky Frenchman”—is good for an upset every now and then, but he has a very low win percentage against the top 10. He had a fortunate draw here in Astana that gave him two former top players who have not yet been able to return fully from injuries, though David Goffin had just knocked off Carlos Alcaraz. Rublev had a similar warmup in the first two rounds, being given two qualifiers, but hasn’t played otherwise since the US Open. The H2H is split, and both matches were played on hard court in Moscow, with Mannarino upsetting the Russian on home turf just last year. I think Rublev will take it, but Mannarino can’t be overlooked.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO