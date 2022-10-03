Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts
It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion
INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard will not play against the Broncos on Thursday as the Colts work through a short week before a road trip to Denver, but he's also dealing with more than originally known. The Colts All-Pro linebacker broke his nose on the play that gave him a brain injury in Sunday's...
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times confirmed the news of Beasley’s retirement.
Falcons, Buccaneers to clash for first place in NFC South
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles is concerned. His Buccaneers were futile against stopping Kansas City’s rushing attack on Sunday, as the Chiefs ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts, an average of more than five years per carry. The Buccaneers’ inability to stop the run against...
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
Week 5 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Welcome to my Week 5 edition of PPR rankings. There's only one undefeated team left (Eagles) and one winless team (Texans). Did you have the Lions down for the top scoring team through four games? Not that it's doing them much good because they've also allowed the most points by a healthy margin (26 more points than the second-to-last team, Seattle). Every team in the NFC West is 2-2 and three other divisions (AFC North, AFC South and NFC South) have no teams with better than a 2-2 record.
Rece Davis Shares Lee Corso Update After He Missed ‘College GameDay’
ESPN’s College Gameday host Rece Davis provided an update on the status of Lee Corso on Wednesday after his iconic crew member did not participate in Saturday’s show. Davis revealed that Corso woke up Saturday morning feeling “a little bit” under the weather prior to the show. On Wednesday, the host said Corso was “feeling much better” and that he was back home in Orlando.
Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball
Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati. The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. Disagreements between teammates aren’t uncommon in pro sports, but such a situation appears to have simmered to a flash point Wednesday with the Warriors. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical confrontation at practice, leaving the team to...
Texans list 13 players on first injury report of Week 5
Although the team held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, the Houston Texans still listed 13 players on the first injury report of Week 5, including eight estimated to be non-participants. As is always the case with walkthrough practices, teams simply estimate participation status of players. Linebacker Blake Cashman and Christian...
Warriors Practice Fight Stemmed From Poole’s Behavior, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. As the NBA’s preseason gets underway, the defending champions have reportedly experienced a bit of in-fighting between two key players. The team is reportedly considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday, according to a report by The Athletic. The dispute reportedly stems from behavior on Poole’s part.
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker
After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
