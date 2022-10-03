ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts

It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clayton News Daily

Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career. The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times confirmed the news of Beasley’s retirement.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Tennessee State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Clayton News Daily

Falcons, Buccaneers to clash for first place in NFC South

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles is concerned. His Buccaneers were futile against stopping Kansas City’s rushing attack on Sunday, as the Chiefs ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts, an average of more than five years per carry. The Buccaneers’ inability to stop the run against...
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Week 5 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Welcome to my Week 5 edition of PPR rankings. There's only one undefeated team left (Eagles) and one winless team (Texans). Did you have the Lions down for the top scoring team through four games? Not that it's doing them much good because they've also allowed the most points by a healthy margin (26 more points than the second-to-last team, Seattle). Every team in the NFC West is 2-2 and three other divisions (AFC North, AFC South and NFC South) have no teams with better than a 2-2 record.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Rece Davis Shares Lee Corso Update After He Missed ‘College GameDay’

ESPN’s College Gameday host Rece Davis provided an update on the status of Lee Corso on Wednesday after his iconic crew member did not participate in Saturday’s show. Davis revealed that Corso woke up Saturday morning feeling “a little bit” under the weather prior to the show. On Wednesday, the host said Corso was “feeling much better” and that he was back home in Orlando.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Broncos#Titans#American Football
Clayton News Daily

Edgerrin James Jr. Commits to Cincinnati Basketball

Edgerrin James Jr., the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has committed to play basketball for Cincinnati. The four-star guard, who goes by the nickname “Jizzle,” announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bearcats over LSU and Georgia in his final three schools. James is the 53rd best player in his class and ranked No. 9 among point guards, according to 247Sports’ Composite list.
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole

View the original article to see embedded media. Disagreements between teammates aren’t uncommon in pro sports, but such a situation appears to have simmered to a flash point Wednesday with the Warriors. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical confrontation at practice, leaving the team to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Warriors Practice Fight Stemmed From Poole’s Behavior, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. As the NBA’s preseason gets underway, the defending champions have reportedly experienced a bit of in-fighting between two key players. The team is reportedly considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday, according to a report by The Athletic. The dispute reportedly stems from behavior on Poole’s part.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker

After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy