ATP Tokyo Semifinal Predictions Including Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov
Just four players remain in contention for the title at the 2022 ATP Japan Open in Tokyo. Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz meet in a very high-profile semifinal, while Frances Tiafoe will try to stop the amazing run of Soon-woo Kwon. Who do you think will make it to the championship match?
Denis Shapovalov Enjoying His Asian Swing
Denis Shapovalov is having a very successful Asian swing so far. The Canadian, seeded seventh in Tokyo, is hoping to make back-to-back finals. Having made another early exit at the US Open where he lost in the third round, Shapovalov looking to find some form, and perhaps win his first ATP title since 2019. He started in Seoul, where he took on Jaume Munar in the last 16 after a first-round by, breaking the Spaniard late in the first set before winning the second more comfortably to move into the next round.
WTA Monastir Day 4 Predictions Including Ons Jabeur vs Evgeniya Rodina
The 2022 Jasmin Open continues with four second-round matches that all look fairly lop-sided on paper. But are they? Home crowd favorite Ons Jabeur plays Evgeniya Rodina. Who do you think will advance?. Anastasia Potapova vs Tamara Zidansek. Head-to-head: Potapova 2-0 Tamara Zidansek hasn’t had a great campaign in 2022,...
WTA Ostrava Semifinal Predictions Including Barbora Krejcikova vs Elena Rybakina
A loaded draw at the 500-level WTA AGEL Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic is down to four players as the world’s best fight for this prestigious title. #1 seed Iga Swiatek is looking to answer her US Open title with one in Ostrava. Barbora Krejcikova is looking to raise trophies in back-t0-back weeks after winning in Tallinn. We have the preview and prediction for both Swiatek and Krejcikova’s match as we enter the weekend in Ostrava. But who will advance?
ATP Astana Semifinals Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
The ATP 500 draw in Astana has very much held up, getting four of the top five seeds in the semifinals, with Carlos Alcaraz the only one failing to reach this stage. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will go to the final?
