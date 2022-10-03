Read full article on original website
Beyond The Gates – See Inside This Exclusive Crown Colony Home In Lufkin, Texas
If you live in the Lufkin area you know that Crown Colony is a nice place to live. You might also know that inside the gates of this golf course community, there are...more gates. There are places you can't get to inside Crown Colony, and homes there you can't see...
Your Ice Cream Dreams Will Soon Come True in Downtown Lufkin, Texas
If you want the scoop on what is happening to the old storefront for Confections located at 117 West Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin, you have come to the right place. There is something cool coming to the most quirky address in the city's center. The Downtown Scoop will be...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
A Giant Sandworm From Beetlejuice Appears At The Vapor Room In Lufkin, Texas
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, ... You may have noticed something strange and unusual on Timberland Drive. An enormous Sandworm has seemingly risen from the ground. The signature black and white stripes are a dead giveaway. It’s the Sandworm from the cult classic Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice. "Whoa, Sandworms. Ya hate ‘em,...
Brookshire Brothers Breaks Ground at New Huntington Location
In a little over a year from now, residents of Huntington and nearby areas will experience the doors opening of a brand new Brookshire Brothers grocery store in their community. The property will also feature a Tobacco Barn, convenience store, and fuel station. The groundwork has already begun, but on...
KLTV
Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
East Texas giraffe celebrates birthday, is oldest of its kind in human care
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas zoo is celebrating a sweet milestone for one of its giraffes. Twiga is a female Masai giraffe that lives at the Ellen Trout Zoo. She turned 31-years-old this week and is the oldest Masai giraffe in human care. Twiga means giraffe in Swahili. The Ellen Trout Zoo also […]
A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
23-Year-Old Robert Estepp IV Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a pedestrian crash was reported on Tuesday. The officials stated that at around 3 a.m. the crash happened in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTRE
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
Angelina, Nacogdoches Counties Are Now Under Burn Bans
The number of East Texas counties under burn bans is on the way up as it has now been a full month since the Pineywoods experienced any significant rainfall. Three to five inches of rain fell during the first few days of September, but not a drop has fallen since.
Couple charged with Trinity County murder scattered remains in 3 counties, sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The son and daughter-in-law of a Trinity County couple were arrested in connection to the couple’s murder, according to court documents. Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Karen and Clayton Waters were missing for two […]
Nacogdoches Police Agency Issuing Handicapped Parking Citations
A few years ago, as my mother was getting weaker and weaker due to her cancer treatments and mild dementia, I still vividly remember her thinking about the welfare of others above herself. When I would take her for treatments in Houston, and there was an empty parking space designated...
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students
COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
The VFW Carnival in Lufkin is Underway, Here Are All The Details
The months of September and October in the Pineywoods are the times for flashing lights and funnel cakes. The trifecta of carnivals makes its way into East Texas with the Texas State Forest Festival, the VFW Fall Carnival, and the Pineywoods Fair. The Forest Fest wrapped up a couple of...
2 East Texans arrested for drug charges, 83 grams of meth seized
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested for drug charges on Monday and officials seized 83.6 grams of meth from an RV park. Denisa Permenter, 49, of Joaquin and Lawrence Pierce, 34, of Garrison were arrested in Shelbyville at an RV park after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation. […]
KSLA
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stops in Marshall, Nacogdoches
Texas (KSLA) - Beto O’Rourke, who is hoping to become the next governor of Texas, made campaign stops at Wiley College and Stephen F. Austin University on Tuesday, Oct. 4. These stops were part of O’Rourke’s College Tour, which focuses on young voters. During the tour, O’Rourke will hold more than a dozen public events with young voters at colleges and universities throughout Texas. Some of his priorities include restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare access, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
