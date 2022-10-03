ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broaddus, TX

101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Central VFD responds to fire on Kenner Road

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A big cloud of black smoke could be seen over the tree line in Lufkin Wednesday morning as a trailer home was engulfed in flames. Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dennis Cochran said authorities got a call at 9 a.m. that a trailer home was on fire on Kenner Road in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Couple charged with Trinity County murder scattered remains in 3 counties, sheriff says

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The son and daughter-in-law of a Trinity County couple were arrested in connection to the couple’s murder, according to court documents. Jacob Patrick Chrones, 34, and his wife Adeline Aparicio-Rodriguez, 35, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Karen and Clayton Waters were missing for two […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students

COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
COLMESNEIL, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KSLA

Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stops in Marshall, Nacogdoches

Texas (KSLA) - Beto O’Rourke, who is hoping to become the next governor of Texas, made campaign stops at Wiley College and Stephen F. Austin University on Tuesday, Oct. 4. These stops were part of O’Rourke’s College Tour, which focuses on young voters. During the tour, O’Rourke will hold more than a dozen public events with young voters at colleges and universities throughout Texas. Some of his priorities include restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare access, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.
MARSHALL, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

