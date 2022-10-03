Read full article on original website
Georgia football Gimme 5: Kirby Smart still hunting, pushing players with poise
Welcome to this week’s “Gimme 5″ feature where we answer the most compelling questions on Georgia football. This week’s question revolves around the hunger in the program and with the head coach, as the Bulldogs lost their No. 1 ranking after back-to-back lackluster wins over Kent State (39-22) and at Missouri (26-22).
Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’
Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
Arik Gilbert Georgia practice update, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin sees ‘evolution’ of Brock Bowers
ATHENS — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert is practicing with the Bulldogs this week, but he’s not expected to be heavily involved in the game plan. “I’m really proud of Arik’s progress and what he’s done,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.
Kirby Smart has Georgia football primed to ‘strike and attack’ Auburn
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was speaking softly about big sticks following practice on Tuesday. The Georgia head coach didn’t waste any time on Monday sharing his passion for the rivalry with Auburn, and the message has stayed consistent. “Strike and attack,” Smart said, asked about the approach to...
Tykee Smith takes the long way to enter Georgia football starting lineup : ‘It was great to see him starting’
Tykee Smith’s first year at Georgia was much tougher than he planned. A broken foot, a torn ACL, and a lengthy recovery later, Smith is finally seeing the on-field results he came to Athens for. The junior logged his first start as a Bulldog last Saturday against Missouri, where...
Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia
Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
Viral outburst from Jamon Dumas-Johnson a positive sign for Georgia football: ‘He’s been great’
ATHENS — Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson briefly went viral during Saturday night’s game against Missouri. Not because of a big hit or a spectacular interception but rather a spirited conversation he was having on the sideline with cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Given the circumstances of the game, the Bulldogs...
SEC Shorts puts Georgia in FBS basement in latest hilarious episode about being scared straight
SEC Shorts has its latest episode out on Wednesday morning about Georgia’s close call at Missouri, and the comedy crew has put Georgia in a scared straight program in the FBS basement, “where the worst teams in college football reside. Hopefully he’ll be scared straight.”. “After sneaking...
Influence of Mike Bobo on Georgia offense obvious to Bryan Harsin, ‘he’s helping that staff’
AUBURN, Ala. — The Georgia offense looks a bit different than it did a season ago, but Auburn coach Bryan Harsin recognizes some familiarity. Indeed, Harsin indicated, they are the result of Mike Bobo helping to construct the Bulldogs’ offense. “You can see some of those wrinkles that...
Georgia football injury report: Smael Mondon ‘struggling’, Kirby Smart encouraged by AD Mitchell
ATHENS — Kirby Smart made sure no mistake would be made about the state of the Georgia football team as it pertains to the injury situation. Georgia is in the meat-grinder portion of its schedule and a number of key faces on the team are facing uncertainty due to injury.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
With Jalen Carter injured, Georgia football is going to see what Bear Alexander has learned
Georgia is going to be without its best defensive lineman in Jalen Carter for the time being. The talented defensive tackle was injured in Georgia’s 26-22 win over Missouri, exiting the game in the second quarter with an MCL injury. Carter is easily Georgia’s most talented defensive lineman, especially...
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
Dominick Blaylock highlights what the Georgia football offense badly needs
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Dominick Blaylock highlights what the Georgia football offense badly needs. Prior to the game against Missouri, Dominick...
