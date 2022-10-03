ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia football Gimme 5: Kirby Smart still hunting, pushing players with poise

Welcome to this week’s “Gimme 5″ feature where we answer the most compelling questions on Georgia football. This week’s question revolves around the hunger in the program and with the head coach, as the Bulldogs lost their No. 1 ranking after back-to-back lackluster wins over Kent State (39-22) and at Missouri (26-22).
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’

Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart has Georgia football primed to ‘strike and attack’ Auburn

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was speaking softly about big sticks following practice on Tuesday. The Georgia head coach didn’t waste any time on Monday sharing his passion for the rivalry with Auburn, and the message has stayed consistent. “Strike and attack,” Smart said, asked about the approach to...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, TN
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia

Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Network#Home Games#American Football#College Football#Sec#Bulldogs#The Auburn Tigers#The Missouri Tigers
dawgnation.com

Dominick Blaylock highlights what the Georgia football offense badly needs

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Dominick Blaylock highlights what the Georgia football offense badly needs. Prior to the game against Missouri, Dominick...
ATHENS, GA
wgog.com

Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit

An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Radio Ink

New Voices On The Zone Nashville

There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
NASHVILLE, TN
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more

While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
ATHENS, GA
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy