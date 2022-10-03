ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
cruisefever.net

Viking Once Again Named Best Ocean and River Cruise Line

For the first time ever, a cruise line was named #1 by both Condé Nast and Travel + Leisure in the same year. Viking has been voted both the Best River Line and the Best Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking was recently named #1 for both rivers and oceans by Travel + Leisure, making it the only cruise line to reach the top of its categories in both publications in the same year.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
Thrillist

You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
msn.com

How to track a cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Superyacht Concept Features a Striking Burgundy Exterior

Abbasli Design is seeing red with its latest superyacht concept. The nascent studio, which is located in the heart of the Caspian Sea, has just unveiled a new 147-footer finished in a deep cherry red that demands attention. The showstopper was named Caspian Star in honor of Abbasli’s entry into the industry in 2020. “I wanted to emphasize that a ‘star’ yacht design studio is rising in the Caspian,” founder Ujal Abbasli told Robb Report via email. “We are the first and the only such studio in the region.” Billed as a motor yacht with the soul of an expedition vessel, Caspian Star...
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Announces Their Largest Deployment of Ships from U.S. Ports

MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world, has announced that they will have more cruise ships sailing from the U.S. in 2023 than ever before. MSC Cruises will have a total of five cruise ships sailing from U.S. homeports for the winter 2023-2024 season. Their newest flagship, MSC Seascape, will lead three ships sailing from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. MSC Seashore will be based in Port Canaveral and MSC Meraviglia will offer year round cruises from New York City.
