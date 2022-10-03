Read full article on original website
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
cruisefever.net
Viking Once Again Named Best Ocean and River Cruise Line
For the first time ever, a cruise line was named #1 by both Condé Nast and Travel + Leisure in the same year. Viking has been voted both the Best River Line and the Best Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking was recently named #1 for both rivers and oceans by Travel + Leisure, making it the only cruise line to reach the top of its categories in both publications in the same year.
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of my best travel tips.
As someone who used to fly for a living, I've mastered several strategies to make plane travel more seamless and stress-free that I still use today.
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
A 443-foot long Viking cruise ship collided with cargo ship with 'no significant injuries'
A Viking cruise ship collided with another vessel over the weekend, the cruise line said. The Viking Kvasir – a 443-foot long ship that can accommodate 190 passengers and 50 crew members – collided with a cargo ship in heavy fog on Sunday morning, a Viking spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. The incident took place near Wesel, Germany.
How much is too much to pay for drinks on a cruise ship?
One major cruise line just announced price hikes on its drinks packages.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
A New York team's shipping container home and tiny cabin stays have become popular on Airbnb. Now they want similar ones across the US.
A brother and sister team in New York is building tiny homes to list on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. Their two builds located a four-hour drive from New York City have been hitting an over 90% occupancy rate. The sibling duo wants to build 100 units around the country...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
CNBC
Dubai, Tel Aviv and beyond: CNBC names the best hotels for business travel in the Middle East
Preparing for a business trip to the Middle East? CNBC has made it easy to find the best hotel for the trip. CNBC Travel and the market data firm Statista today release a ranking of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers" in the Middle East. This is the first ranking...
msn.com
How to track a cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
Business Insider
This luxury airport hotel had runway views but probably wasn't worth $272 as there was no desk to work at
I checked in to the Sofitel at London Gatwick Airport, located just minutes from departures. Sofitel has hotels globally, including several at airports, for families and business travelers. The $272 room had good WiFi, but a lack of a desk meant it wasn't the best base for working. Finding a...
This New 148-Foot Superyacht Concept Features a Striking Burgundy Exterior
Abbasli Design is seeing red with its latest superyacht concept. The nascent studio, which is located in the heart of the Caspian Sea, has just unveiled a new 147-footer finished in a deep cherry red that demands attention. The showstopper was named Caspian Star in honor of Abbasli’s entry into the industry in 2020. “I wanted to emphasize that a ‘star’ yacht design studio is rising in the Caspian,” founder Ujal Abbasli told Robb Report via email. “We are the first and the only such studio in the region.” Billed as a motor yacht with the soul of an expedition vessel, Caspian Star...
Wisk’s next-gen air taxi aims to transport four passengers with no pilot
Generation Six. Wisk AeroThe company is backed by Boeing and has big goals for autonomous flight. Here's what they're up to now.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Announces Their Largest Deployment of Ships from U.S. Ports
MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world, has announced that they will have more cruise ships sailing from the U.S. in 2023 than ever before. MSC Cruises will have a total of five cruise ships sailing from U.S. homeports for the winter 2023-2024 season. Their newest flagship, MSC Seascape, will lead three ships sailing from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. MSC Seashore will be based in Port Canaveral and MSC Meraviglia will offer year round cruises from New York City.
Wedding Guest Turns Up to Airbnb Only To Find Empty 'Shell' of a Building
The property was completely vacant with the exception of some building materials.
