Felipe’s Scolds Entire City of New Orleans After Break-In at Uptown Restaurant
Fast-casual Mexican food chain Felipe’s posted on Facebook this week that its Uptown location was broken into overnight. The news was accompanied by a message admonishing the entire city of New Orleans to “be better.”. The restaurant’s “enthusiastic” team discovered the break-in Tuesday morning, a day that happened...
Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in New Orleans as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Vietnamese Moon Festival, Old Arabi Sugar Fest, and other metro area community news
VIETNAMESE MOON FESTIVAL: Live bands, singers and lion dances will be part of a free mid-autumn festival, also called a Moon Festival, Oct. 7-9 at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, 14001 Dwyer Blvd., New Orleans. Festival hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (504) 254-5660.
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
Archdiocese of New Orleans building on Howard Avenue under contract; hotel concept planned
Out-of-state investors have signed a purchase agreement for the 12-story Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Avenue, with plans to turn the mid-rise office building into a new hospitality concept. Commercial broker Parkerson McEnery, whose firm listed the building for nearly $9 million, said he couldn't divulge the...
WBOK Launches New Program to Uplift Residents in Tough Times
Veteran New Orleans Broadcasters Sally-Ann Roberts and Monica Pierre have teamed up to return to the airwaves with a new morning show: “Your Power Is On” on WBOK 1230 AM. The show airs on Fridays at 9 a.m. and highlights “positivity, encouragement, and uplifting one another.” For WBOK this new segment is a new style of broadcast by introducing motivational talk. The station currently has a variety of formats ranging from “The Sports Report with Reggie Flood,” “The Front Porch with Gralen Banks,” and “The Reality Check with Gerod Stevens.”
City of New Orleans offers utility assistance to eligible renters in danger of service disconnection
On Wednesday, the Mayor's Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced that it will host a community-based outreach event to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
Upscale restaurant to open in New Orleans East this week
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders in New Orleans East are trying to overcome an image of crime, neglect, and a lack of commerce. One local entrepreneur says she never doubted that's where she'd open her new business. Melika Honore' decided she would deliberately open her latest business in New Orleans...
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City. New Orleans Police have shut down Canal Street between South Dupre to Carrollton Avenue in both directions.
Brand new and over $1M: Be the first to own one of these 5 luxe houses in the metro area
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Real-time cameras show Jefferson Parish drivers if trains are crossing busy intersections
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Getting around the trains on Metairie Road in Jefferson Parish isn’t easy, especially when you’re in a rush. That’s why the parish has launched a new tool for drivers and it’s only the beginning. “Saturday, it was three hours,” Chloe Breaux said....
IHSNO head of school, classical vocal performance, and other metro schools news
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The new CEO and head of school of the International High School of New Orleans is Adierah Berger, who has been the school's principal for nine years. Berger, a native New Orleanian, holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Xavier University. NOCCA CLASSICAL VOCAL:...
Felipe’s Celebrates National Taco Day with $2 Tacos
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of National Taco Day, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria will once again provide taco lovers the opportunity to eat their hearts out by offering select $2 tacos throughout all Felipe’s New Orleans locations. The following tacos will be $2 all day: al pastor, chicken tinga, veggies, ground beef, chicken, carnitas.
New Orleans baker wins nationally televised baking competition
A New Orleans baker came home with a sweet prize after winning a nationally televised baking competition. Bryoni Prentice, a private chef, was featured Monday night in an episode of Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Competition." Prentice won the competition, taking home $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion. She...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bottles of Tequila, TV and more stolen from Felipe’s Taqueria on National Taco Day
A popular uptown restaurant is left cleaning up a mess after the place was vandalized Monday night.
Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story. New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only...
National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront
Now in its fifth year, the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s attracted 107, 423 attendees to its new location along the New Orleans Lakefront. This year’s event attracted over 62,000 attendees on Saturday, October 1st, and nearly 46,000 visitors on Sunday, October 2nd. “We...
WLAE Documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” Premieres Sunday, October 30
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WLAE-TV announced the premiere of its new groundbreaking documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” – an emotionally harrowing story of one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in New Orleans that was razed during the Civil Rights struggles 60 years ago – will air for the first time on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m.
Large police presence shuts down Canal Street in Mid-City; nearby schools locked down
A large police presence shut down several blocks of Canal Street in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic and sending two schools into lockdown. More than a dozen New Orleans Police Department vehicles and at least two SWAT vehicles were on the scene. Two police helicopters were circling overhead. At Warren...
