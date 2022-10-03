ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in New Orleans as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Vietnamese Moon Festival, Old Arabi Sugar Fest, and other metro area community news

VIETNAMESE MOON FESTIVAL: Live bands, singers and lion dances will be part of a free mid-autumn festival, also called a Moon Festival, Oct. 7-9 at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, 14001 Dwyer Blvd., New Orleans. Festival hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (504) 254-5660.
WBOK Launches New Program to Uplift Residents in Tough Times

Veteran New Orleans Broadcasters Sally-Ann Roberts and Monica Pierre have teamed up to return to the airwaves with a new morning show: “Your Power Is On” on WBOK 1230 AM. The show airs on Fridays at 9 a.m. and highlights “positivity, encouragement, and uplifting one another.” For WBOK this new segment is a new style of broadcast by introducing motivational talk. The station currently has a variety of formats ranging from “The Sports Report with Reggie Flood,” “The Front Porch with Gralen Banks,” and “The Reality Check with Gerod Stevens.”
Upscale restaurant to open in New Orleans East this week

NEW ORLEANS — Leaders in New Orleans East are trying to overcome an image of crime, neglect, and a lack of commerce. One local entrepreneur says she never doubted that's where she'd open her new business. Melika Honore' decided she would deliberately open her latest business in New Orleans...
Felipe’s Celebrates National Taco Day with $2 Tacos

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of National Taco Day, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria will once again provide taco lovers the opportunity to eat their hearts out by offering select $2 tacos throughout all Felipe’s New Orleans locations. The following tacos will be $2 all day: al pastor, chicken tinga, veggies, ground beef, chicken, carnitas.
New Orleans baker wins nationally televised baking competition

A New Orleans baker came home with a sweet prize after winning a nationally televised baking competition. Bryoni Prentice, a private chef, was featured Monday night in an episode of Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Competition." Prentice won the competition, taking home $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion. She...
Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story. New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only...
National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront

Now in its fifth year, the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s attracted 107, 423 attendees to its new location along the New Orleans Lakefront. This year’s event attracted over 62,000 attendees on Saturday, October 1st, and nearly 46,000 visitors on Sunday, October 2nd. “We...
WLAE Documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” Premieres Sunday, October 30

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WLAE-TV announced the premiere of its new groundbreaking documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” – an emotionally harrowing story of one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in New Orleans that was razed during the Civil Rights struggles 60 years ago – will air for the first time on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m.
