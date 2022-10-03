Read full article on original website
Related
Indonesia police say gates in the soccer stadium stampede were too small for escape
Police said the gates were unlocked but each only able to accommodate two people at a time as hundreds tried to flee. On Saturday, 125 people died and hundreds were hurt after police fired tear gas.
Indonesia police chief, others removed over deadly soccer disaster
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said.
AOL Corp
Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say
JAKARTA (Reuters) -It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of...
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked
At least 32 children died in Indonesia's stadium crush, an official said Monday, as police moved to punish those responsible for one of the deadliest disasters in football history. Dozens of children caught in the chaos lost their lives, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told AFP. "From the latest data we received, out of 125 people who died in the accident, 32 of them were children, with the youngest being a toddler age three or four," said Nahar, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name.
King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)...
US News and World Report
Indonesia Leader Says Locked Doors, Steep Stairs Key Factors in Deadly Stampede
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,. ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues. Hundreds of fans were crushed...
Man who lost family in Indonesia stampede vows never to watch football again
A 36-year-old Indonesian man has vowed never to watch football again after his family died in the Arema FC stadium stampede over the weekend.Andi Hariyanto’s wife, two teenage daughters and one cousin lost their lives in the disaster which began with crowd violence on Saturday before police fired tear gas at spectators, triggering a deadly panic and stampede. Now the heartbroken and grief-stricken man says he will never watch the sport again.Reuters spoke with Mr Hariyanto who, along with his family members and two-year-old son Gean Putra Hariyanto, was at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java watching the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the Indonesia stadium disaster unfolded: minute by minute
Indonesian investigators are still assessing events that culminated in one of the deadliest disasters in the history of football. This was due to "late commands" and because officers "had not arrived" yet, according to Indonesian football association spokesperson Ahmad Riyadh.
Finding their bodies: Indonesian fan's desperate search for family after soccer stampede
MALANG, Indonesia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Andi Hariyanto says he will never watch a football match again after his wife, two teenage daughters and a cousin were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indonesian stadium last week.
At least 125 dead, 320 injured at Indonesian soccer match
At least 125 people are dead and more than 320 are left injured after a stampede at a soccer match in Indonesia. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has the details. Warning: Some viewers may find the following images hard to watch. Oct. 3, 2022.
Radio commentator Percival Mabasa killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Philippines
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head in suburban Las Pinas City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba's departure was confirmed...
Comments / 0