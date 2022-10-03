Read full article on original website
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home. Photos taken by first responders showed the school’s floor littered with the tiny bodies of children still on their blankets, where they had been taking an afternoon nap. The images showed slashes to their faces and gunshots to their heads and pools of blood. A teacher told ThaiPBS public broadcaster that the assailant got out of a car and immediately shot a man eating lunch outside, then fired more shots. When the attacker paused to reload, the teacher had an opportunity to run inside.
Biden addresses job creation in New York state speech – live
President expected to speak on jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs and IBM’s $20bn investment
France's Macron is a friend, British PM Liz Truss decides
PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is a friend of Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, having declared earlier this year while campaigning to become leader that the jury was out on whether he was a friend or foe.
Leaders of Turkey, Armenia hold face-to-face meeting
The leaders of Turkey and Armenia have held their first face-to-face meeting since the two countries agreed to improve relations
ISIS operative in Syria killed in US Special Operations raid
A U.S. defense official confirmed that Special Operations forces conducted a raid in which an ISIS operative was killed Thursday in northeast Syria.
Tammy Bruce slams Democrat Cori Bush for sticking with 'defund police' mantra: Liberals think 'they know best'
Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce criticizes liberals' 'defund police' rhetoric and argues they have not considered the consequences as crime skyrockets in U.S. cities.
Mexico town hall massacre leaves at least 20 dead
Gunmen attacked a town hall and murdered at least 20 people, including a mayor, in a southern Mexican state riven by turf wars between rival drug cartels, authorities said Thursday. - 'Cowardly murder' - Guerrero, one of Mexico's poorest states, has endured years of violence linked to turf wars between drug cartels fighting for control of marijuana and opium production and drug trafficking.
