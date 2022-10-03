OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto
03-08-11-34-38-44, Kicker: 6-2-0-6-2-8
(three, eight, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: six, two, zero, six, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $37,200,000
Lucky For Life
02-09-27-33-40, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-6-2
(two, six, two)
Pick 3 Midday
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
Pick 4 Evening
3-7-1-7
(three, seven, one, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
0-3-5-5
(zero, three, five, five)
Pick 5 Evening
0-7-3-5-7
(zero, seven, three, five, seven)
Pick 5 Midday
4-7-1-0-6
(four, seven, one, zero, six)
Powerball
02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Rolling Cash 5
01-11-21-30-37
(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
