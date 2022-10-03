ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paparazzo Who Rushed Margot Robbie & Cara Delevingne Accuses 'Security' Of Breaking His Arm

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6KoN_0iKFRyXZ00
Source: Mega

The paparazzo who rushed Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne in Argentina over the weekend has accused the celebrities’ “security” of breaking his arm, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Robbie and Delevingne were dining out in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning, the pair were reportedly rushed by a photographer – since identified as Pedro Alberto Orquera – as they attempted to leave the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdLAZ_0iKFRyXZ00
Source: Mega

Orquera was allegedly injured during the encounter. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Orquera was seen in a hospital bed with his right arm in a cast. Another photo showed the photog being transported into an ambulance via a stretcher.

An insider close to both Robbie and Delevingne has since offered some insight into the surprising incident, explaining the famous pals were entering an Uber when Orquera suddenly approached them. The Uber driver allegedly sped off with Delevingne in the car. Robbie, who was only halfway in, was reportedly forced to jump out of the moving vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPPaY_0iKFRyXZ00
Source: Mega

Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei Mac Namara Callum – two close friends of Robbie’s who accompanied the actress and model to Buenos Aires’ Patagonia Sur restaurant and who Orquera mistook for security guards – allegedly attacked the photographer and left him with a broken arm and a head injury.

New developments revealed that Orquera pressed charges against both Hopkins and Callum in connection to the incident.

Hopkins and Callum have since been detained by Buenos Aires authorities. However, another source claimed that Orquera fell down and was injured on his own accord.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sunday’s incident marked a rare public appearance by Delevingne in the wake of the supermodel’s increasingly erratic behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgj0v_0iKFRyXZ00
Source: Mega

Robbie – who is both a close friend and confidante to the troubled supermodel – was pictured leaving Delevingne’s Los Angeles home in September following talks of an intervention.

Delevingne worried fans, family, and friends alike after it was revealed she partied “for a few days” straight at Burning Man last month.

She was also pictured boarding Jay-Z’s private jet in dirty socks while also chain-smoking and spinning erratically during a phone call with an unidentified individual.

