Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Postrace News
Bubba Wallace had a pretty funny postrace moment on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver finished in 16th place at Talladega on Sunday evening. While Wallace was not pleased with his finish, he did fine one silver lining. Wallace's post-race tweet went viral on Sunday night. "Well we didn’t crash🤷🏽♂️✅,"...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change
For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
thecomeback.com
Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career
Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 300-Acre Western Town, “Whisky River,” Was Inspired By Willie Nelson’s Property In Texas
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s property has got to be one of the coolest I’ve ever seen. For starters, he decided to build a real deal, massive 300-acre Old Western town out in the woods back in his single days, mainly so him and his friends didn’t destroy his actual house:
Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move
Hailie Deegan entered her pit box too hot at Talladega, hitting her carrier and sending the wheel bouncing across pit road. And things went downhill from there. The post Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway
Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national… The post LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News
Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
NASCAR: 5 teams with no drivers announced for 2023
There are quite a few NASCAR Cup Series teams which have yet to announce anything pertaining to their plans for the 2023 season. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is coming together little by little, with several drivers having recently signed contract extensions or deals to compete with new teams next year.
Two NASCAR drivers nearing big records during 2022 season
Two major NASCAR drivers are nearing very notable records as the 2022 season comes to a close. Who are these drivers and what records could be broken?
NFL・
Look: NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Teasing Big News Today
Hailie Deegan has an important announcement to make this Tuesday. However, fans will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what's next for the 21-year-old driver. On Monday night, Deegan teased a "big race" on Instagram. "Got a big racing announcement that I’m gonna be posting tomorrow afternoon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023
Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
NASCAR disciplines Kevin Harvick, race team over alleged Next Gen violations
NASCAR came down with heavy discipline against driver Kevin Harvick and his team due to alleged modifications found on his Ford at Talladega Superspeedway.
Road & Track
New Ford Performance Tunes Bump Bronco Horsepower
Ford Bronco owners no longer need to turn to the aftermarket for their horsepower-increasing needs. Ford Performance just released new tuning packages for both 2.3-liter and 2.7-liter-equipped models and the packages come fully backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. As first reported by The Drive, starting with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost,...
CARS・
Comments / 0