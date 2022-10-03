Read full article on original website
St. Johns tree headed to Capitol for the holiday season
ST. JOHNS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — This year’s Michigan State Christmas Tree will come from a first-time location. The 63-foot-tall spruce comes from St. Johns in Clinton County, marking the first time the state tree has come from that location. The owners of the property where the tree...
Battle Creek company to get over $500,000 from 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday, October 5 that 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million are on their way to organizations that support technology entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation and fuel economic growth. One Michigan company in Battle Creek...
Kalamazoo woman’s medical legacy being honored Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Today has been declared Henrietta Lacks Day in the City of Kalamazoo. If you don’t know the story, Henrietta Lacks was diagnosed with cancer in the early 1950’s. Her tissue samples were discovered to have an amazing and useful property: they lived on and replicated themselves in laboratory conditions forever.
Kalamazoo County Commissioners to distribute more covid relief funding during Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners are set to hand out more American Rescue Plan money at their meeting Tuesday evening, October 4, as they near the end of their process for the distribution of the one-time Covid relief funding from Washington. Nearly $6-million would be spent...
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
Kuntry Farms owner say human waste found in field was a “complete accident”
HOMER TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The owner of Kuntry Farms near Homer says the recent discovery of human waste in a produce field was a “complete accident”. Andy Stutzman says he and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to make sure it does not happen again.
City of Kalamazoo continues to work on more affordable housing
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As Kalamazoo County has its housing program, the city of Kalamazoo is also doing what it can to create more affordable housing. And while the county’s effort is supported by a voter supported Millage, the city is paying for theirs with money from The Foundation For Excellence and Covid Relief Funding: Both which rely on private developers and outside agencies to put up the bulk of the funding, and assist with gap funding, says City Planning Director Antonio Mitchell.
Battle Creek City Clerk open extra days for voter registration and absentee ballots
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek City Clerk’s Office is staying open extra days and hours ahead of the November 8 general election, to provide voter registration and absentee ballots. The extra hours and days are taking place on the following dates:. Tuesday, Oct. 4...
Prosecutors drop charges against Cummings after witness fails to show for court hearing
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident on September 10. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm moved to dismiss all charges against Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after the alleged victim failed to appear for a preliminary examination.
