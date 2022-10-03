ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

St. Johns tree headed to Capitol for the holiday season

ST. JOHNS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — This year’s Michigan State Christmas Tree will come from a first-time location. The 63-foot-tall spruce comes from St. Johns in Clinton County, marking the first time the state tree has come from that location. The owners of the property where the tree...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo woman’s medical legacy being honored Tuesday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Today has been declared Henrietta Lacks Day in the City of Kalamazoo. If you don’t know the story, Henrietta Lacks was diagnosed with cancer in the early 1950’s. Her tissue samples were discovered to have an amazing and useful property: they lived on and replicated themselves in laboratory conditions forever.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kuntry Farms owner say human waste found in field was a “complete accident”

HOMER TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The owner of Kuntry Farms near Homer says the recent discovery of human waste in a produce field was a “complete accident”. Andy Stutzman says he and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to make sure it does not happen again.
HOMER, MI
City of Kalamazoo continues to work on more affordable housing

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As Kalamazoo County has its housing program, the city of Kalamazoo is also doing what it can to create more affordable housing. And while the county’s effort is supported by a voter supported Millage, the city is paying for theirs with money from The Foundation For Excellence and Covid Relief Funding: Both which rely on private developers and outside agencies to put up the bulk of the funding, and assist with gap funding, says City Planning Director Antonio Mitchell.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver Engineer
Prosecutors drop charges against Cummings after witness fails to show for court hearing

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident on September 10. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm moved to dismiss all charges against Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after the alleged victim failed to appear for a preliminary examination.
