KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As Kalamazoo County has its housing program, the city of Kalamazoo is also doing what it can to create more affordable housing. And while the county’s effort is supported by a voter supported Millage, the city is paying for theirs with money from The Foundation For Excellence and Covid Relief Funding: Both which rely on private developers and outside agencies to put up the bulk of the funding, and assist with gap funding, says City Planning Director Antonio Mitchell.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO