Huntington, NY

thehofstrachronicle.com

Ne-Yo brings Hofstra ‘Closer’ at Fall Fest

Ne-Yo performs at Hofstra University’s Fall Fest 2022. // Photo courtesy of University Relations. Shaffer Chimere Smith, also known as Ne-Yo, a singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and record producer, let Hofstra University students love him as the headliner of Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1. When Ne-Yo first wrote...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Famous Food Festival Returns to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park Oct. 7 - 10

The Famous Food Festival celebrates its triumphant return at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park this upcoming weekend – after wowing guests at their previous August event – with the thrice-annual event giving attendees the opulent opportunity to taste an endless array of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
DEER PARK, NY
City
Huntington, NY
City
Northport, NY
Huntington, NY
Entertainment
Huntington, NY
Government
HuntingtonNow

LI Fall Festival, Columbus Parade Set for Weekend

The Long Island Fall Festival and a parade will fill the long holiday day weekend, beginning Friday night. Food choices at the Heckscher festival include vendors ranging from DJ Clams, All American Wonton, Pickle Me Pete and Bacon You Crazy and a score of others will be available. Other businesses and organizations running the gamut of interests will be on hand, representing social service agencies, home repair, insurance agents, education, bakers, henna tattoo services, skincare, jewelry and more. Organized by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, the festival is a mix of rides, food, vendors, musical acts and simple family fun. At noon Sunday, the Columbus Day parade will head west from the Flanagan Center on Park Avenue along Main Street to the Christopher Columbus statue. The Gentlemen of Soul, who performed at the Old Skool concert in August, will kick off performances Friday at 7 p.m. on the Rainbow Stage at Heckscher. Festival Vendors Festival Food.
HUNTINGTON, NY
northforker.com

Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale

Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk. (Credit: Courtesy Compass Commercial) Two North Fork restaurants were recently listed for sale. New Suffolk staple Legends (835 First Street) has been listed for $4.25 million by Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass. The restaurant, which has been owned and operated by Diane and Dennis Harkoff since 1993, also includes residential cottages.
NEW SUFFOLK, NY
longislandadvance.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Annual Holiday Lightshow Expands Annual Celebrations with Enchanted Forest, Holiday Villages

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County and County Executive Steve Bellone are excited to announce the Girl Scout Holiday Light Show will be returning to Smith Point County Park in Shirley for the 19th consecutive year. This year, the drive-thru event which features more than a mile of illuminated holiday-themed displays, will take place from November 26th to December 30th. In addition to the annual drive-thru holiday attraction, new to this year's event, GSSC will also create an incredible walk-through Enchanted Forest and Holiday Village featuring 200ft light displays, photos with Santa, a picnic area for s'mores, music, and games at Southaven County Park in Yaphank. Along with being a favorite holiday attraction among families from throughout Long Island, the seasonal event serves as an important fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Suffolk County to help expand the access girls throughout Suffolk County have to the empowering Girl Scout experience.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Coming Soon to Hauppauge, NY

Breslin Realty has announced the signing of a long-term lease with Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Hauppauge, NY. Capriotti’s will be occupying approximately 1,700 square feet in the Hauppauge Shopping Center at the intersection of Route 111 and Route 347 in Hauppauge, New York. Capriotti’s is a national franchised...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
TBR News Media

Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce

Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Board Votes To Buy Griffing Property and Seven 7s

The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion September... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Thrillist

This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier

After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
HICKSVILLE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Retirement community proposed for Sipp Avenue

The Town of Brookhaven passed a change of zone as well as a change of covenant for the proposed planned retirement community residence, Sutton Landing, to be located on Sipp Avenue in East …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
