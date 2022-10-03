Read full article on original website
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concernsjustpene50New York City, NY
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Stony Brook Medicine to host free screening of ‘Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution’
Join Stony Brook Medicine for a free screening of the Oscar-nominated film “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” followed by a panel discussion via Zoom or in person at Stony Brook University Hospital, Health Sciences Tower, Level 3, Lecture Hall 6, 101 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Ne-Yo brings Hofstra ‘Closer’ at Fall Fest
Ne-Yo performs at Hofstra University’s Fall Fest 2022. // Photo courtesy of University Relations. Shaffer Chimere Smith, also known as Ne-Yo, a singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and record producer, let Hofstra University students love him as the headliner of Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1. When Ne-Yo first wrote...
longisland.com
Famous Food Festival Returns to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park Oct. 7 - 10
The Famous Food Festival celebrates its triumphant return at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park this upcoming weekend – after wowing guests at their previous August event – with the thrice-annual event giving attendees the opulent opportunity to taste an endless array of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
LI Fall Festival, Columbus Parade Set for Weekend
The Long Island Fall Festival and a parade will fill the long holiday day weekend, beginning Friday night. Food choices at the Heckscher festival include vendors ranging from DJ Clams, All American Wonton, Pickle Me Pete and Bacon You Crazy and a score of others will be available. Other businesses and organizations running the gamut of interests will be on hand, representing social service agencies, home repair, insurance agents, education, bakers, henna tattoo services, skincare, jewelry and more. Organized by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, the festival is a mix of rides, food, vendors, musical acts and simple family fun. At noon Sunday, the Columbus Day parade will head west from the Flanagan Center on Park Avenue along Main Street to the Christopher Columbus statue. The Gentlemen of Soul, who performed at the Old Skool concert in August, will kick off performances Friday at 7 p.m. on the Rainbow Stage at Heckscher. Festival Vendors Festival Food.
northforker.com
Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale
Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk. (Credit: Courtesy Compass Commercial) Two North Fork restaurants were recently listed for sale. New Suffolk staple Legends (835 First Street) has been listed for $4.25 million by Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass. The restaurant, which has been owned and operated by Diane and Dennis Harkoff since 1993, also includes residential cottages.
longislandadvance.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
longisland.com
Firehouse Restaurant in Sound Beach Gets Closer to Reopening at Old Hartlin Inn Spot
The Hartlin Inn, a beloved local bar and grill at 30 New York Avenue in Sound Beach, closed more than a year ago after the owners retired. Finding it tough to re-open after Covid shut down their business, they announced last year that they had sold to a “a family who were frequent customers at Hartlins and hated the fact that we had closed.”
longisland.com
Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Annual Holiday Lightshow Expands Annual Celebrations with Enchanted Forest, Holiday Villages
The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County and County Executive Steve Bellone are excited to announce the Girl Scout Holiday Light Show will be returning to Smith Point County Park in Shirley for the 19th consecutive year. This year, the drive-thru event which features more than a mile of illuminated holiday-themed displays, will take place from November 26th to December 30th. In addition to the annual drive-thru holiday attraction, new to this year's event, GSSC will also create an incredible walk-through Enchanted Forest and Holiday Village featuring 200ft light displays, photos with Santa, a picnic area for s'mores, music, and games at Southaven County Park in Yaphank. Along with being a favorite holiday attraction among families from throughout Long Island, the seasonal event serves as an important fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Suffolk County to help expand the access girls throughout Suffolk County have to the empowering Girl Scout experience.
longisland.com
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Coming Soon to Hauppauge, NY
Breslin Realty has announced the signing of a long-term lease with Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Hauppauge, NY. Capriotti’s will be occupying approximately 1,700 square feet in the Hauppauge Shopping Center at the intersection of Route 111 and Route 347 in Hauppauge, New York. Capriotti’s is a national franchised...
Heartwarming video shows Elmont students reuniting with beloved principal
Next week will mark the return of Kevin Dougherty, Elmont Memorial High School's principal whose departure was announced in August.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce
Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
Middle Country Public Library celebrates fall with 22nd annual Women’s EXPO
The leaves are changing and there is a nip in the air, which means it is time for one of the community’s favorite fall events! After two years virtual and outdoors, the 22nd annual Women’s EXPO returns in-person at the newly renovated Middle Country Public Library, in Centereach on Thursday, Oct.6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more than 70 exhibitors.
27east.com
Southampton Town Board Votes To Buy Griffing Property and Seven 7s
The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion September... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley...
Stony Brook – Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Cambridge Colonial!
Finished Covered Porch with Cultured Stone. Living Room/Wood Burning Fireplace with Botticino Marble Surround. Primary Bed with En Suite. Fenced Yard with Oversized Patio. Close to SBU, Hospital, Shopping, Beaches, etc. $599,000 | MLS#3428040. For more information click here.
Photo of the Week
Michael Sepe snapped this beautiful photo in a meadow at sunset on Aug. 21 in his hometown of Stony Brook.
Thrillist
This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier
After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
longislandadvance.net
Retirement community proposed for Sipp Avenue
The Town of Brookhaven passed a change of zone as well as a change of covenant for the proposed planned retirement community residence, Sutton Landing, to be located on Sipp Avenue in East …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
