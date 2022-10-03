The Long Island Fall Festival and a parade will fill the long holiday day weekend, beginning Friday night. Food choices at the Heckscher festival include vendors ranging from DJ Clams, All American Wonton, Pickle Me Pete and Bacon You Crazy and a score of others will be available. Other businesses and organizations running the gamut of interests will be on hand, representing social service agencies, home repair, insurance agents, education, bakers, henna tattoo services, skincare, jewelry and more. Organized by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, the festival is a mix of rides, food, vendors, musical acts and simple family fun. At noon Sunday, the Columbus Day parade will head west from the Flanagan Center on Park Avenue along Main Street to the Christopher Columbus statue. The Gentlemen of Soul, who performed at the Old Skool concert in August, will kick off performances Friday at 7 p.m. on the Rainbow Stage at Heckscher. Festival Vendors Festival Food.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO