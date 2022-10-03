Read full article on original website
Related
Indonesia police say gates in the soccer stadium stampede were too small for escape
Police said the gates were unlocked but each only able to accommodate two people at a time as hundreds tried to flee. On Saturday, 125 people died and hundreds were hurt after police fired tear gas.
BBC
Indonesia football crush: Candlelight vigil for fans who died at stadium
A candlelight vigil was held in Malang to remember those who died in a stadium stampede. At least 125 people died after a crush happened at Indonesia's Kanjuruhan stadium after a football match. More than 320 other people were injured as supporters were suffocated in crushes as they fled tear...
Indonesia police chief, others removed over deadly soccer disaster
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said.
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say
JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly.
KEYT
Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills civilians
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press. The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes. An Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accuses the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.
King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)...
US News and World Report
Indonesia Leader Says Locked Doors, Steep Stairs Key Factors in Deadly Stampede
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,. ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues. Hundreds of fans were crushed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man who lost family in Indonesia stampede vows never to watch football again
A 36-year-old Indonesian man has vowed never to watch football again after his family died in the Arema FC stadium stampede over the weekend.Andi Hariyanto’s wife, two teenage daughters and one cousin lost their lives in the disaster which began with crowd violence on Saturday before police fired tear gas at spectators, triggering a deadly panic and stampede. Now the heartbroken and grief-stricken man says he will never watch the sport again.Reuters spoke with Mr Hariyanto who, along with his family members and two-year-old son Gean Putra Hariyanto, was at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java watching the...
Brittney Griner’s Wife Recounts ‘Disturbing’ Call From Russia
Cherelle Griner discussed her conversation with the eight-time WNBA All-Star, who is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia.
NBA・
Finding their bodies: Indonesian fan's desperate search for family after soccer stampede
MALANG, Indonesia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Andi Hariyanto says he will never watch a football match again after his wife, two teenage daughters and a cousin were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indonesian stadium last week.
Radio commentator Percival Mabasa killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Philippines
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head in suburban Las Pinas City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indonesia launches investigation into soccer stampede that killed 125
Authorities in Indonesia have launched an investigation into the stampede that killed at least 125 spectators at a soccer game over the weekend in one of the world's deadliest-ever crowd disasters.
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba’s departure was confirmed by two diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not known whether Togo was his final destination. Earlier Sunday, religious leaders who had mediated between the factions said that Damiba had offered his resignation as long as his security and other conditions were met. A junta representative later announced on state television that their leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, officially has been named head of state following the Friday coup that ousted Damiba. Their power grab marked Burkina Faso’s second military coup this year, deepening fears that the political chaos could divert attention from an Islamic insurgency whose violence has killed thousands and forced 2 million to flee their homes. It followed unrest in Ouagadougou, the capital, in which mobs on Saturday attacked the French embassy and other French-related sites, wrongly believing that they were sheltering Damiba.
Comments / 0