WJFW-TV
Antigo band among eight schools preparing for Rose Parade
ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) - Wisconsin students are gearing up for a major performance. Antigo is among the several bands from across the area have been complied into a group that will travel to the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California. "Three years in the making, and we're on our final...
cwbradio.com
New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital
Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
waupacanow.com
El Manssouri feels at home in Manawa
Abe El Manssouri is settling into his new job as the Manawa School District’s middle school/high school principal. “When I did my interview, I connected with people,” he said. “I liked how genuine the people were. They were willing to build relationships and willing to tell their story.”
wpr.org
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
news8000.com
Cardinal Glass Industries of Tomah adds new facility
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County business is expanding. Monday marked the grand opening of Cardinal Glass Industries expanded building. The Tomah business is not only bigger, the facility includes new technology. Cardinal makes insulated glass for windows and this kind of work can lead to on-the-job injuries.
Wausau mulls 4 affordable housing proposals for Grand Avenue lot
Members of Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday will review four proposals received for affordable housing on a city-owned Grand Avenue parcel, which is on the bus line and south of downtown. Information on each proposal was only released late Monday afternoon. The proposals will be discussed at 5:15...
Wausau Events announces 2023 schedule
Wausau Events is looking forward to “creating community through events” in 2023 with the release of their full event schedule for next year. Their season will include many traditional events for our area, while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic. The entire 2023 Schedule of...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular roller rink in Winnebago County closing after 50 years of skating
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the last five decades, Gem Roller Rink in Menasha has been a staple for weekend meet-ups, but the last skate is coming soon. “We’ve moved some of the skate counters, we’ve redone the concession counters, and moved the DJ booth slightly,” said co-owner Susan Roen.
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
spmetrowire.com
Man loses vehicle, but uninjured, after Tuesday fire
One man is without his vehicle following a Tuesday afternoon fire. Stevens Point police and fire departments responded to a ve...
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
nbc15.com
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
