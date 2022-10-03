Read full article on original website
Aaroncuda
2d ago
that's just the scapegoat to make it look like the cops are doing their job while the mother load goes through
5
hawaiipublicradio.org
Estimated $2.7M worth of illegal fireworks found in Honolulu shipment, Coast Guard says
An estimated $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks were found in a shipment at the Port of Honolulu and sent back to the continent to be destroyed, the U.S. Coast Guard recently announced. The seizure, which netted more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks, happened in the spring but was kept...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nonprofit calls on Navy to address high lead contamination in waters off Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local non-profit is calling on the Navy to address high levels of lead contamination along the Puuloa shoreline in Ewa Beach. Surfrider Foundation Oahu said they collected samples in the beach adjacent to the Puualoa Range Training Facility earlier this year. The results show lead concentrations of up to 14,000 mg/kg.
hawaiinewsnow.com
One month in, improvements seen under Waikiki ‘Safe and Sound’ initiative
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, vagrants would camp out at all hours at Pavilion 4 on Kalakaua Avenue near the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki ― They’re no longer there. And some see that as a sign that the city’s “Safe and Sound” initiative is starting to have an impact by sending the message that illegal activity in Waikiki has greater consequences.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a COVID hiatus, Ironman Triathlon returns to Hawaii Island — along with 5,000 athletes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in three years, the Ironman Triathlon will be back on Hawaii Island this weekend. It’s a welcome economic boon after a long dry spell. Some 5,000 triathletes are set to flock to the island for the event. “You have the Super Bowl...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HAZMAT crew was called to assist in a death investigation in Kaimuki after officers discovered powder believed to be fentanyl, sources say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Honolulu Fire Department HAZMAT unit responded to a home on Pahoa Avenue. Sources told HNN a powdery substance was found as officers were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.
5 DUI accidents on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Hawaii Island home prices
After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Guy Hagi is joined by Chef Will Chen to scope out some delicious meals at H Mart's Food Hall in Kakaako. 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported eight additional coronavirus deaths and 1,273 new cases in the past seven days. Wednesday’s case count now includes reinfections — the inclusion of this data went into effect last week as the Department of Health reported a growing trend. Furthermore, the...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
DLNR: North Shore homeowner used concrete, rebar to shore up his beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a particularly flagrant rebuff of Hawaii conservation laws, a North Shore homeowner faces fines of $15,000 a day after state officials say he used concrete and rebar to fill in the exposed foundation of his beachfront home and harden a stretch of sand with an apparent glue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs in Honolulu to assess services for Hawaii vets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is in Honolulu to give local stakeholders a status update on the agency’s efforts and find out how to improve services for the more than 100,000 vets in Hawaii. “We’re looking at ways to extend the use of telemedicine...
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others
Hauula resident Desirree Madison-Biggs noticed an increase in the number of visitors outside her beachfront home over the summer. She points the finger at a large tour company that drops off an estimated 300 people a day at the nearly half-mile Kokololio Beach. Concerns about heavy foot traffic and environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tentative deal reached in dispute over $34M contract to market and manage Hawaii tourism
Ironman Triathlon returns to Kona, forcing some businesses to close due to race route. For the first time in three years, the Ironman Triathlon is back on the big island, drawing 5,000 triathletes while also forcing some businesses to close for the weekend, but Hawaii county says that this is a necessary compromise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD: Civilian drones are delaying care, putting people at risk during rescue operations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Aviation Administration is joining forces with first responders to warn civilian drone operators against flying in restricted airspace and interfering with emergency operations. Officials with the Honolulu Fire Department said Air One has been forced to land or stop doing water drops over brush fires...
Mauna Loa Summit closed due to increase in seismic activity
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closing Mauna Loa Summit backcountry due to an increase in seismic activity.
KITV.com
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to conceal carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at a public meeting on October 4 at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
